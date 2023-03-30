Mumbai-Goa highway construction to be completed by year-end, here’s how it will boost tourism in Maharashtra

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday that construction on the Mumbai-Goa motorway will be completed by December of this year, providing a significant boost to development in Maharashtra’s Konkan region. Speaking at the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony in Panvel to commemorate the completion of the Palaspe-Indupur national highway stretch and other routes, Gadkari said that several projects in the state’s Konkan region have been stalled due to issues such as land acquisition, permissions, and contractor problems.

The Minister also undertook an aerial inspection of the highway that will make accessibility to over 60 tourist locations in Konkan. He shared the pictures and a video of the inspection on his social media.

Mumbai-Goa Highway: The benefitting factor for Maharashtra tourism

“The Mumbai-Goa highway touches 66 tourism spots in Maharashtra’s Konkan. It will give development a high boost. It will also ensure quick transportation of fruits and other produce the region is famous for,” Gadkari said. According to news agency PTI, the Minister blamed the contractors who were given two stretches for construction in 2011 for the delay. The highway is being built and widened in 11 phases, PTI reported.

Other roadways’ projects announced

The Minister further announced the construction of the Rs 13,000 crore Morbe-Karanjade road

This road will pass through Jawaharlal Nehru Port and cut the travel time between Mumbai and Delhi to 12 hours

Work on the Rs 1,200 crore Kalamboli junction, as well as the Rs 1,200 crore rpt Rs 1,200 crore Pagode junction, will start soon, he said

He also asked state governments to go in for roads with 6-8 inch topping so that they have a life of 50 years, as well as periodic updating of black spots for proactive rectification

Gadkari also stated that his ministry was in the process of implementing satellite-based fare collection on highways in place of toll nakas, which impede free flow of traffic

The Union minister stated that Maharashtra should investigate the feasibility of seaplane, hovercraft, and water taxi systems for the Konkan region, which has a long coastline, for tourism and transportation purposes.