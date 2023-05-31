The Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has achieved a major milestone as it completed the execution of a second underground tunnel of the coastal road project located at Priyadarshini Park. The significant infrastructure venture would be led to the suburb of Virar, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported PTI.

The BMC said that the significant breakthrough in the execution of a second underground tunnel of the coastal road project was achieved in the presence of Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The tunnel work started around 13 months ago.

The tunnel work on the actual road, 10 km in length, is 75 percent complete, while the tunnel digging work between Marine Drive near Princess Street flyover in south Mumbai and Priyadarshini Park has completely been finished, said civic officials.

According to the civic body, the finished diameter of the tunnel will be 11 metres while The length of each of the twin tunnels is 2.070 metres with an outer diameter of 12.19 metres.

India’s largest tunnel boring machine was used for the construction of the tunnels, said a BMC official and added that Saccardo Ventilation System will be installed in a road transport tunnel for the first time in the country.

The tunnels are said to be at the depth of 20 metres under the sea bed. Each tunnel will go with three lanes while the rest of the coastal road will be made of two carriageways of four lanes, reported PTI.

The work of digging the second tunnel started on April 26, 2022, while the digging work of the first tunnel was finished on January 10, 2022. The BMC said that the work on the project, costing around Rs 12, 721 crore, started on October 13, 20218 which is expected to be completed in November this year, said the BMC.