Major push for Roadways! Rajasthan to get 11 national highways, Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 5,600 crore

To promote inclusive development of the nation, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday (July 4) inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 11 national highway projects. The projects worth Rs 5,600 were launched in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, these projects will enhance the economic and social development of the region along with providing direct connectivity from the famous religious place Nathdwara to Udaipur airport.

These projects include four national highways with a total length of 219 km that were built at a cost of Rs 3,775 crore.

Revamping Rajasthan Roadways

This six-laning project from Kishangarh to the Gulbapura section on National Highway 48 will provide easy connectivity to Ajmer and Bhilwara districts, while the six-lane project at Gulabpura to Chittorgarh section will strengthen the connectivity to Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts – Udaipur, Jaipur and Kota.

Additionally, the four-lane railway overbridge on National Highway 162A will solve the problem of traffic jams at Fatehnagar, while the construction of a high-level bridge on the Chambal River in Mandrayal will help in maintaining the connectivity between Mandrayal, Karauli in Rajasthan and Sabalgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

Gadkari also laid the foundation stone of seven projects costing Rs 1,850 crore and a total length of 221 km.

Additionally, to reduce the traffic pressure inside the city the ministry is also building the Pratapgarh bypass. This bypass will also provide seamless connectivity to tribal areas of Dungarpur, Udaipur and Banswara regions.

Two other bypasses are being constructed in Sangwara and Garhi, which will reduce the distance of Dungarpur-Banswara by 10 km.

The Ministry for Road Transport and Highways is also constructing thirteen animal underpasses in Todgarh Wildlife Sanctuary on the Beawar-Gomti road for the protection of wildlife.

It may be noted that, other than this, an approval of 74 projects under the Central Roads Fund at a cost of Rs 2250 crore in Rajasthan was also announced during this program, and the ministry assured that the construction of these projects will commence soon.