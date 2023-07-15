Kanwar Yatra 2023: Are the Highways blocked? Here are the routes you should avoid

Commuters are already facing a plethora of problems while travelling as the non-stop rain has led to flooding and crater formation on roads. To add to their woes, commuters will now also have to face blockades and traffic jams on roads and highways in view of the Kanwar Yatra.

For those unaware, Kanwar Yatra began on July 4 and will continue till July 18. The pilgrims store the holy water of the Ganga River in pitchers and carry it on their shoulders on a small pole which is made of bamboo, known as ‘Kanwar’. Every year the devotees carry this weight on their shoulders and walk barefoot for many kilometres through rough terrain and blazing heat to offer Ganga water to Lord Shiva. In the present scenario, instead of the blazing heat, Kanwariyas are facing harsh rainy conditions to complete their journey.

Throughout the route, Kanwar camps/tents are set up for the devotees to rest. Their journey also leads to a lot of new traffic advisories and guidelines and this year, we are here to alert you regarding the routes you should avoid in the coming days.

Roads/Routes to avoid

The Delhi traffic police have urged commuters to avoid specific routes such as Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to Fire Station, Boulevard Road to Azad Market, Gokalpuri Flyover, 66 Foota Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T-point, Mathura Road, and NH8 to Rajokri Border.

Heavy vehicles travelling from GT Karnal Road to Outer Ring Road are being redirected towards NH-24 and are not being allowed on Wazirabad Road or GT Road towards Shahdara.

According to an Indian Express report, the Gautam Buddh Traffic Police has said that vehicles going from Delhi to Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur or Moradabad via DND flyover will take the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach their destination using the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The report further stated that vehicles going to Ghaziabad, Hapur, and Moradabad via NIB, Model Town, Chhijarsi (Sector 63), and Taj Highway will be sent back via Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Helpline Numbers:

A senior GTB police official told IE that people who need more information are stuck and lost, can contact the helpline number 9971009001, Whatsapp number 7065100100, and Twitter handle @noidatraffic for traffic-related information.