External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with his Myanmar counterpart, Than Swe, during which they emphasised the need to expedite projects, particularly the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway. They also underscored the significance of maintaining peace and stability in the border regions. Jaishankar, who was on an official visit to Indonesia before arriving in Myanmar, also met with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

The talks centered on connectivity initiatives with regional implications. Jaishankar tweeted about the meeting, stating the importance of accelerating projects that have faced obstacles, specifically highlighting the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.

The trilateral highway

This highway project, spanning approximately 1,400 kilometers, aims to enhance trade, business, health, education, and tourism ties between India, Thailand, and Myanmar. While about 70 percent of the construction work has been completed, the project has experienced delays due to challenges in Myanmar. The Indian government is prioritising efforts to find ways to resume progress on the highway.

During the discussions, Jaishankar expressed concern about recent disturbances in the border areas and stressed the need for peace and stability. He urged all parties to refrain from actions that could exacerbate the situation. Additionally, he highlighted issues related to human and drug trafficking and called for stronger cooperation among relevant parties to facilitate the prompt return of trafficked victims.

Recognizing India’s immediate neighbour status, Jaishankar expressed India’s concern about the humanitarian situation in Myanmar and proposed people-centric initiatives to address the pressing challenges. He reiterated India’s support for Myanmar’s democratic transition process and emphasised the importance of peace and stability. India aims to closely coordinate its policy with ASEAN in this regard.

Subsequently, Jaishankar met with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, building upon their previous discussions in Jakarta. He expressed his pleasure in meeting Pramudwinai and looked forward to the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) meeting, which was scheduled for later in the day.

In Bangkok, Jaishankar’s agenda included participating in the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation Mechanism and attending the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat.