G-20 Summit: Bad news from Delhi! Key road projects likely to be unfinished before Summit

With the G-20 Summit scheduled to take place at Pragati Maidan in September, two significant projects in Delhi aimed at enhancing connectivity to the venue are facing potential delays.

A three-lane half flyover at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction and an underpass at Bhairon Marg are now at risk of not meeting the deadline for completion due to recent heavy rains that lashed the city, impacting both manufacturing processes and the transportation of materials, as stated by officials, reported The Indian Express.

Impact of unfinished key road projects

The delay could adversely affect the Ring Road stretch, which holds importance for dignitaries, including foreign delegates, who are expected to travel to key destinations such as India Gate, Raj Ghat, and ITO.

A senior PWD official while speaking to IE attributed the setback to the severe flooding and unprecedented downpours, which impeded the transportation of construction materials to the Sarai Kale Khan project site. The ban on entry of heavy vehicles for about 15 days, resulting from the flooding, disrupted the delivery of materials from neighboring NCR cities like Faridabad and Gurgaon.

The impact of monsoon-related shutdowns extended to factories producing construction materials, leading to a delay in project timelines. While the situation has improved and construction material is now arriving as per schedule, uncertainties remain regarding the completion of the flyover before the Summit.

Although some progress has been made, including the installation of pillars and girders, ongoing tasks like surface work, carpeting, bitumen-laying, and electrical work will further contribute to the timeline.

The three-lane half flyover connecting ITO and Southeast Delhi via Bhairon Marg and Ring Road was intended to alleviate traffic congestion. Initially set to finish by July this year, its completion date is now uncertain, with officials striving to meet the deadline for the Summit.

Similarly, the progress of another significant project, underpass number 5, or Bhairon Marg underpass, has also been disrupted by recent floods. Complications arising from the unique soil structure near the Yamuna floodplain necessitate careful execution of the “box pushing” technique required for construction.

The underpass, situated beneath an active railway line, faces limitations on daily construction hours, leading to a projected delay of three to four months.

Once the Sarai Kale Khan and Bhairon Marg projects are successfully completed, improved connectivity between the Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate ISBTs can be anticipated.