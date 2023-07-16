Delhi Roads returning to normalcy? THESE roads open for traffic as PWD works hard to pump out water

Good news for Delhiites! As the water level in Yamuna River has started receding, PWD has started pumping out the water, cleaning the roads, and opening them out for traffic, Delhi minister Atishi informed via Twitter on Saturday.

The minister said that PWD is working on a war footing to ensure that roads and traffic return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Roads that are open for traffic

The minister informed that the Kashmiri Gate ISBT and Bhairon Marg are now open for traffic. After pumping out the water, Metcalfe House road has also been opened.

#WATCH | Delhi: Situation of the road from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate improves as the water level of Yamuna recedes slowly



The roads in this area were heavily waterlogged after torrential rain pic.twitter.com/EsiB96Wr95 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

The Delhi Traffic Police further issued an advisory saying Boulevard Road to slip road, below Yudhisthir Setu to Mahatma Gandhi Marg to Wazirabad flyover has also been opened for traffic.

Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk and to IP college, both Carriageways have been opened.

Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar had early on Saturday stated that the water level in the Yamuna was showing a receding trend and that heavy rainfall isn’t expected in the city or the higher reaches for a few days now.

Routes that are closed

Ring Road-Majnu Ka Tilla-ISBT-Shanti Van-IP flyover to IP Depot both carriageways

Ring Road-IP Depot to IP flyover to ISBT Carriageway

Salim Garh Bypass

Old Iron Bridge Pusta to Shamshan Ghat

Outer Ring Road-Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad carriageway

Kashmere Gate inter-state bus terminal

Huge cracks on National Highways

The constant rainfall in the national capital in the past few days led to heavy waterlogging of roads. Some National Highways developed large cracks and people also recorded videos of crater formations.

Last week, a video went viral where a portion of National Highway 3 was seen getting washed away by the overflowing Beas River in Kullu. In some more visuals shared by ANI on July 9, a bridge connecting Aut-Banjar was washed away as the Beas River was seen flowing ferociously in the Mandi district.