Connecting roadways: India’s road network is now second largest in the world, grows 59% in last 9 years – Details inside

Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday (June 27) claimed that the road network in the country grew by 59 per cent in the last nine years to become the second-largest road network in the world. The Union Minister stated that the country’s road network currently stands at 1,45,240 km compared to 91,287 km in 2013-14.

Nitin Gadkari said that the country had made seven world records in the sector in the last 9 years. “India’s road network is the second largest in the world after the US,” Gadkari added.

Gadkari highlighted the work of the government towards the development of roads while addressing a conference on ‘9 years achievements of government’ in Delhi, which was also attended by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav and MoRTH Secretary Anurag Jain. He added that the increase in 4 lane NH rose about two times in the last nine years. Gadkari stated that the length of 4-lane NH was 18,371 km in 2013-14 which has increased to 44,654 km in the last nine years.

‘FASTag revolutionised concept of tolls’

While speaking to the reporters at the conference, Gadkari also stated that with the introduction of FASTag, there is a significant jump in toll collection.

Gadkari informed that the revenues from tolls rose from Rs 4,770 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 41,342 crore in FY23. The minister further stated that the Government aims to increase the toll revenue to Rs 1,30,000 crore by 2030.

The Transport and Highways Minister said that the usage of FASTag has helped in reducing the waiting time at the toll plazas to 47 seconds. “In 2014, the waiting time at the toll plazas was 734 seconds, whereas in 2023 this was reduced to 47 seconds. We are hopeful that we will bring it down to 30 second soon,” he said.

The minister also added that FASTag has revolutionised the concept of toll payments in India by eliminating the need for cash transactions. “This breakthrough has saved approximately Rs 70,000 crore in wasted fuel expenses caused by waiting at the toll plazas,” Gadkari claimed.

Special emphasis on North East region

Special emphasis is being laid on the expansion of the road highway network in the North East region of the country, said the Union Minister.

He further stated that projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are being carried out in the region. Additionally, the government is also developing 670 roadside facilities in the region to ensure a pleasant experience along the National Highways.

Green Initiatives by Transport and Highways Ministry

While highlighting the green initiatives taken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gadkari said that the authority has transplanted more than 68,000 trees while it planted 3.86 crore trees during the last nine years.

Gadkari also stated that the authority has taken on various water rejuvenation initiatives and has developed more than 15,00 Amrit Sarovars along the highways.

Furthermore, the ministry has also utilised 30 lakh tons of garbage in road construction for the Delhi Ring Road project. This shows governments’ proactive approach towards waste management and sustainable infrastructure development, he said.

The Minister also pointed out that the ministry has been taking innovative measures like the introduction of bamboo crash barriers which not only provides enhanced strength and durability but also generates employment opportunities and promotes environmental sustainability.