Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway expected to boost growth of logistics, tourism and hospitality industries – Here’s what experts believe

The newly constructed Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is expected to have a major impact on the economic growth of the region. By reducing the travel time between two cities of Karnataka, it will provide a lot of possibilities for the logistical, transportation sector, tourism and hospitality sectors.

Impact on Logistic sector

The 118-km-long Expressway has opened the corridor for smooth intra-state transportation of goods. This will help logistical businesses to be able to offer more timely and cost-effective service to their customers.

Rahul Pillai, an expert in the logistics industry said, “This seems to provide indirect benefits with respect to the company’s profit and loss because in the past many industries had to open offices in Mysore to ensure timely service which cost them more.” He further added, “With the newly inaugurated expressway in place, many service industries like the relocation industry, can operate from Bangalore and manage the milk run from the main hub. I firmly believe that expressways and highways are game-changers for both industries.”

While Hitendra Bhargava, CEO, Kluber Lubrication India said, “We are committed to exploring the potential of expressways and other emerging technologies to optimize and streamline our logistics and transportation processes. By embracing innovation and staying ahead of the curve, we can continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers while maximizing efficiency and reducing our environmental footprint.”

Impact on tourism and hospitality sectors

The tourism and hospitality industries in Karnataka are also expected to grow as a result of the Expressway, which was built at a cost of around Rs 8,480 crores. It will further improve access to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Also, commuting to areas closer to Bengaluru like Ooty, Coorg, and Wayanad will get easier with the Expressway.

Chander K Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd said, “The new construction will greatly affect the economic growth of the state by creating job possibilities while giving both towns’ tourism industries a much-needed boost.” He added that because of the shorter distance, the travellers will find it quicker to transit between the two cities, and thereby the demand of the tourism and hospitality sector will increase.

“Visitors will be able to learn more about the drive-and-stay concept between the two cities, which will provide them with more options for experiences, including places to stay or activities,” Baljee said.