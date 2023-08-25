scorecardresearch
River EV starts production at its new plant in Hoskote

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Indie
River, a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer rolls out its product Indie from its newly launched facility located in Hoskote, Karnataka. It is equipped with automated assembly lines both for battery pack and vehicle assembly. The revised price of Indie is to be announced soon. 

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spans over 120,000 sq ft and can produce 100,000 units annually. It is expected that Indie could be pre-booked for Rs 1,25,000 (ex-showroom) 

Speaking on this milestone, Aravind Mani, Co-Founder and CEO at River said, “It’s a special moment for us- the very first Indie rolling out of our production line. As promised during Indie’s launch in February this year, deliveries for our pre-order customers in Bengaluru will commence in September followed by a national rollout over the next few months. We’re grateful for the early support we received from all our pre-order customers and are excited to start the deliveries.”

River is also working on its first experience centre in Bengaluru which is slated to launch in November this year. Meanwhile, pre-order customers can visit their River account and book a slot to test ride the Indie. River is the only homegrown EV company to base both production and headquarters in Karnataka.

Electric vehicles

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 17:27 IST

