Indian Railways provides several reservation quotas to manage demand across its vast network, one of which is the Emergency Quota (EQ). This quota is meant to address urgent travel requirements but it is not open to the general public and is restricted to specific categories of passengers, as per the Ministry of Railways and official reservation rules.

Who is eligible for Emergency Quota?

As per the Ministry of Railways, the Emergency Quota is primarily meant for High Official Requisition (HQR) holders. This category includes the Central Government ministers, judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts and Member of Parliament. The quota is used to provide confirmed accommodation to such passengers when they are on waiting lists, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Besides these categories, the Railways may consider other urgent requests. The remaining berths in the quota can be released based on factors such as family bereavement, official duty, urgent job interviews, and serious illness, depending on the nature of the request and the passenger’s status.

How does the Railways decide who will get preference?

Emergency Quota allotments follow the Warrant of Precedence, a long-established system used by the government authorities to determine seniority among high-ranking officials. As per the statements cited by the Ministry, the quota is first allocated for self-travel for HOR holders and Members of Parliament, based on their seniority level in the precedence lists.

After this, other requests from various quarters are examined. The final decision depends on the urgency of travel, the official status of the passenger, and the availability of berths in the quota, as per a report by the Indian Express.

How are Emergency Quota seats released?

The official railway reservation procedure mentions that Emergency Quota berths are handled through designated quota cells at zonal and divisional headquarters and at some major stations. Requests are reviewed through these offices before the final allotment.

To prevent misuse of this rule, the Railway Board has directed that Emergency Quota seats should be allotted only against written requests received from authorised sources. The reason behind this is to ensure traceability and avoid unofficial or informal allocations.

Can a passenger directly for Emergency Quota?

Emergency Quota is not a regular public booking option. It is generally routed through authorised channels like government offices, railway authorities, MP’s offices and is permitted only in genuine cases after verification.