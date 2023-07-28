scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

What is the National Rail Plan? How will it help in speeding up trains? Know all possible high speed rial routes

The NRP will help in identifications of Options, Evaluation and Prioritization of projects. It will also study the deficiencies in the rail infrastructure.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
National Rail Plan, National Rail Plan 2030, National Rail Plan vision 2024, National Rail Plan pdf, National Rail Plan mission, National Rail Planner, network rail project speed, high speed rail, high speed rail india, high speed rail by country, high speed railway, high speed rail projects in india, high speed railway track, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, bullet train, bullet train in india,
The objective of the National Rail Plan is to create capacity ahead of demand.

In a bid to create a ‘future ready’ Railway system in the country, the Indian Railways has prepared a National Rail plan (NRP)- 2030. The plan aims at formulating strategies based on both operational capacities and commercial policy initiatives to increase modal share in freight transportation.

Objectives of National Rail Plan – 2030

The objective of the National Rail Plan is to create capacity ahead of demand. This would cater to future growth in demand right up to the next two decades i.e. 2050. The NRP will help in identifications of Options, Evaluation and Prioritization of projects. It will also study the deficiencies in the rail infrastructure.

Also Read

Improvement of Speed over Indian Railways:

The railways has taken several measures to raise the speed of both passenger as well as freight trains in the country. The working towards improvement of speed in trains is a continuous exercise for the railways.  

Also Read

Semi-High Speed rail route in India:-

The national transporter has introduced indigenous semi-high speed trains – Vande Bharat Express on several routes in the last four years. Till July 27, 2023, the railways have launched 50 Vande Bharat train services in the country.

High-speed rail route in India:-

The speeding up of trains is a constant endeavour on the network of Indian Railways. For this, it has identified following routes for future possible development for the high speed rail network in the country.

Also Read

These are as follows:

  • Mumbai-Ahmedabad
  • Delhi – Noida – Agra – Kanpur – Lucknow- Varanasi (865 kms)
  • Delhi – Jaipur – Udaipur – Ahmedabad (886 kms)
  • Mumbai – Pune – Hyderabad (711 kms)
  • Chennai – Bangalore – Mysore (435 kms)
  • Delhi – Chandigarh – Ludhiana – Jalandhar – Amritsar (459 kms)
  • Varanasi-Howrah

Of these, Mumbai – Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project is presently undertaken with technical collaboration and financial assistance from the Government of Japan. Recently, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has awarded the last Civil Package (C3) for 135-km long alignment in Maharashtra. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 06:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS