Are you someone from Karnataka planning a trip to Prayagraj to seek blessings and visit the holy city, but finding it difficult to get confirmed train tickets because they are always fully booked whenever you try? If yes, here’s some good news for you.

South Central Railway has announced a special weekly train between Prayagraj and SSS Hubballi via Kacheguda to help ease the extra rush of passengers during the pilgrimage season. This train will run once a week till July, making travel more convenient for devotees.

You can check the full details of the train schedule and stops below.

Special Train: Schedule and Timings

Train No From – To Days of Run Dates of Journey No. of Services 04113 Prayagraj – SSS Hubballi Saturday 6 June to 11 July 06 04114 SSS Hubballi-Prayagraj Tuesday 9 June -14 July 06

The special train between Prayagraj and SSS Hubballi (Train No. 04113) will run every Saturday from June 6 to July 11, 2026, providing a total of six services for passengers.

Similarly, the return direction train, SSS Hubballi to Prayagraj Special (Train No. 04114), will operate every Tuesday from June 9 to July 14, 2026, also offering a total of six services.

Key stations along the route

The special trains will stop at several important stations in both directions, including Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Etawah, Bhind, Soni, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Bina, Bhopal, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancherial, Kazipet, Kacheguda, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka, Tumkuru, Arsikere, Davangere, and Haveri stations in both directions

Special train coach composition

For the convenience of passengers, the special trains will include different types of coaches to suit various travel needs. These consist of AC 3-Tier (3AC) coaches, Sleeper Class coaches, and General Second Class coaches, ensuring comfortable options for all categories of passengers.