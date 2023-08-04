Vande Bharat Express update: Indian Railways approves new stoppage points for India’s 9th semi-high speed train – Know routes, timings and occupancy

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways has approved the new stoppage points for the country’s 9th Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high speed train operates between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Solapur. It was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10, 2023.

The train is being maintained and operated by the Central Railway (CR) zone. The new timetable will be effective from today onwards. In a statement, the Central Railway said, “Railway Board has approved the halts to Train number 22225/22226 CSMT-SUR-CSMT Vande Bharat…..on an experimental basis w.e.f. August 04, 2023 till further advice.”

Stoppages and Frequency of CSMT-Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express:-

Maharashtra’s second blue and white colour train will now halt at five railway stations instead of four. These are – Dadar, Thane, Kalyan Junction, Pune Junction and Kurduvadi. The train runs on all days of the week except Wednesday.

Distance and Travel time of CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express:-

This new age train covers a distance of 455 km in six hours and 35 minutes. This is the fastest train between the two cities followed by Lokmanya Tilak-VSKP Express and Nagarcoil Express.

Timings of CSMT-Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express:-

The train departs from Solapur at 06:05 hrs and reaches the destination at 12:35 hrs. In return direction, the train leaves CSMT at 16:05 hrs and arrives in Solapur Junction at 22:40 hrs.

From today onwards, during its journey between Solapur to CSMT, the Train number 22226 will reach Thane at 11:50 hrs and will depart at 11:52 hrs. On the return journey, train number 22225 will arrive in Thane at 16:33 hrs and halt for two minutes.

Occupancy and Significance of CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express:-

Train number 22225 CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat has registered an occupancy of 95.55 percent in June while Train number 22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express recorded an occupancy of 107.16 percent.

The CSMT-Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express train has enhanced the connectivity between the two cities. This will also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centers like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.