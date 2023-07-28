The Nervous System of Indian Railways! Central Control and Command Centre to be constructed in New Delhi – Role, budget, significance, and more

In a significant milestone for Indian Railways, the groundbreaking ceremony of the Central Control and Command Centre was held in New Delhi on Wednesday, an official release said. The center is set to become the nerve center for the entire Indian Railways during emergency situations, providing crucial support and coordination.

The event saw the presence of Sanjay Chander, the Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, emphasizing the importance and commitment of the Railways to this groundbreaking initiative.

The role of Indian Railways’ Central Command and Control Centre

The Central Command and Control Centre will play a pivotal role as the headquarters for various critical functions, including data monitoring, CCTV analysis, data analysis, and cyber operations related tasks, across all zones of Indian Railways. To facilitate effective supervision, the monitoring hall will house video screens dedicated to each zone.

With operations running round the clock, the monitoring and analytic cell will have a dedicated workforce of more than 50 personnel working in different shifts to ensure seamless oversight and prompt responses.

Breaking down the design and characteristics

The architectural layout of the center is designed to offer comprehensive facilities, catering to the well-being and comfort of the staff and dignitaries. It will feature a spacious 60-person capacity conference hall, a well-equipped gymnasium, a cafeteria, and luxurious suites for dignitaries visiting the center.

Execution in two phases: Budget and significance

The entire project will be executed in two phases, reflecting the scope and complexity of the endeavor. The first phase, with a budget of Rs 4.5 crore, will lay the foundation for essential infrastructure, while the second phase, allocated with Rs 13.5 crore, will focus on the completion and integration of all functionalities.

The establishment of the Central Control and Command Centre represents a significant leap forward for Indian Railways, as it enhances their ability to respond swiftly and efficiently during emergencies while fostering an environment of advanced monitoring and analysis.

This initiative reinforces the commitment of Indian Railways to prioritize passenger safety and security, making it a transformative milestone for the nation’s rail network.

(With Inputs from Agencies)