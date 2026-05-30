Southern Railway has announced the operation of an additional one-way superfast special train between Nagercoil and Chennai Egmore to meet the increased passenger demand during the summer travel season. The special service, Train No.06196 will operate on Sunday, May 31, 2026, providing extra capacity on one of the key routes connecting southern Tamil Nadu with the state capital.

In a social media post, Southern Railway stated that it would run an “Additional Superfast Special Train to clear summer rush” between Nagercoil and Chennai Egmore. The railway zone has described the service as a one time-special operation aimed at offering additional travel options to passengers.

As per the schedule released by Southern Railway, Train No.06196 will depart from Nagercoil at 11:45 am on May 31and will arrive at Chennai Egmore at 11:55 pm on the same say. The service has been announced as a “1 Service Only” special train

Special Train to halt at 14 stations

The special train will stop at several major stations across Tamil Nadu, covering important passenger hubs along the route. These will include, Valliyur, Madurai, Satur, Tiruneveli, Kovilpatti, Virudunagar, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Srirangam, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Villupuram, Kovilpatti, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Vriddhachalam before reaching Chennai Egmore.

Southern Railway is running an Additional Superfast Special Train (Train No. 06196) from Nagercoil to Chennai Egmore on 31st May 2026 (Sunday) to clear the summer rush.#SouthernRailway #IndianRailways #Summer #Nagercoil #ChennaiEgmore pic.twitter.com/EHnr7GKcCg — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) May 29, 2026

Nagercoil-Chennai timetable

Station Arrival/Departure Time Nagercoil Departure – 11:45 am Valliyur 12:28 pm / 12:30 pm Tirunelveli 1:20 pm / 1:22 pm Kovilpatti 2:28 pm / 2:30 pm Satur 2:46 pm / 2:48 pm Virudunagar 3:13 pm / 3:15 pm Madurai 3:50 pm / 4:00 pm Dindigul 4:55 pm / 5:00 pm Tiruchchirappalli 6:25 pm / 6:30 pm Srirangam 6:50 pm / 6:52 pm Ariyalur 7:32 pm / 7:34 pm Vriddhachalam 8:06 pm / 8:08 pm Villupuram 9:13 pm / 9:15 pm Chengalpattu 10:38 pm / 10:40 pm Tambaram 11:08 pm / 11:10 pm Chennai Egmore Arrival – 11:55 pm

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Coach composition and reservation schedule

Southern Railway has also shared details of the rake composition for the special service. Train No.06196 will consist of 20 coaches, including 2 AC Chair Car coaches, 16 Chair Car coaches and 2 General Second Class coaches that are Divyangjan -friendly.

Passengers planning to travel on the special service can book their tickets starting May 30, 2026, as advance reservations have opened. Tickets will be available through the Indian Railways reservation system, including the IRCTC platform, and authorised booking counters.

The railway zone has advised passengers to make use of the additional service, which has been introduced specifically to handle the seasonal surge in travel demand. Southern Railway’s announcement forms part of the broader effort by Indian Railways to provide special trains during peak travel periods and provide additional seating capacity on busy routes.