The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, has been named among the world’s most beautiful hotels in 2026 by Prix Versailles, an international award programme that acknowledges excellence in architecture and design.

The Prix Versailles World’s Most Beautiful Hotels List 2026 features recently opened or transformed properties from across the globe. According to the organisation, the selected hotels stand out for their architectural quality, cultural importance and ability to reflect the destinations in which they are located.

The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace, Khajuraho, India

Located near Panna National Park in Madhya Pradesh, The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace traces its origins to a 350-year-old fortress that was later converted into a palace. The property has been restored under the supervision of architect Ravi Kumar Gupta and now houses 65 guest rooms and suites along with private villas overlooking forests, hills and a lake.

According to Prix Versailles, water is one of the defining elements of the property. Refecting polls and narrow water channels run through different parts of the palace complex, linking the gardens, courtyards, and outdoor spaces. The organisation also underlined the usage if traditional Indian textiles, handcrafted decorative elements and local craftsmanship throughout the interiors.

The ArcadiaPlace, Lugu Lake, China

Situated at an altitude of 2,690 metres beside Lugu Lake in Sichuan, The ArcadiaPalace stands out for its connection to the Mosuo community, often described as one of the world’s last matriarchal societies. This property is designed by architect Lu Yang, the building’s curved form was inspired by the shape of a foetus, symbolising harmony between people and nature. The hotels also has an infinity pool known as the “Eye of the Sky”. The guest rooms open on the terrace overlooking the lake and surrounding mountains.

(Photo source: The-ArcadiaPlace)

The Silk Lakehouse, Shangri-La Hangzhou, China

The UNESCO-listed West Lake in Hangzhou, The Silk Lakehouse was redesigned with a focus on preserving the historic skyline. As per the Prix Versailles, upper floors from the earlier structure were removed to protect the views of the cultural landscape. The interiors draw inspiration from the residence of a traditional Jiangnan silk merchant and combine Eastern and Western design influences.

(Photo source: The Silk Lakehouse, Shangri-La Hangzhou)

Sir Prague, Prague, Czech Republic

Sir Prague occupies, a Neo-Renaissance building built in 184 and later enriched with Art Nouveau features. While the historic elements such as stone exterior wall, parquet flooring and sculptural staircase have been preserved. The interior draws heavily from Czech Cubism. The hotel also comprises references to Princess Libuse, the legendary founder of Prague.

(Photo source: Sir Prague)

Chiemgauhof Lakeside Retreat, Germany

This hotel is located on the shores of Lake Chiemsee, Chiemgauhof Lakeside offers a view of both the lake and the Alps. Designed by Matteo Thun’s studio, the property takes inspiration from traditional Bavarian barns. Its architecture was also designed to minimise the population, with the illuminated structure intended to resemble lanterns at night.

(Photo source: Instagram: Chiemgauhof – Lakeside Retreat)





La Fondation, Paris, France

La Foundation is situated in Paris Batingnolles district and forms part of a larger project combining hospitality, wellness, dining and cultural programming. One of its defining features is the extensive use of greenery through terraces, patios, green walls, hanging gardens and creating a contrast with the dense urban environment around it.

(Photo source: La Fondation, Paris, France)

Les Roches, Le Lavandou, France

Originally built in the 1930s on the French Riviera, Les Roches overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and lles d’Or. The property has been redesigned by an architect Jean-Baptiste Pietri, and is famous for a structure that creates the impression of a vessel floating above the water. The hotel also houses artwork and design pieces throughout the property. It also has historic links to figures including Christian Dior, Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, and Jean Cocteau.

(Photo source: Les Roches, Le Lavandou, France)

The Telegraph Hotel, Tbilisi, Georgia

The Telegraph occupies a former communications building built in 1964 during the Soviet era. Instead of operating solely as a hotel, the project was designed to create public spaces within the building. Its central courtyard has been planned as an urban square surrounded by the restaurants, a library and community spaces inspired by traditional Georgian neighbourhoods.

Villa Dubrovnik, Croatia

This hotel is situated above the Adriatic Sea and is located within a protected heritage building facing Lokrum Island and Dubrovnik’s historic old town. The redesign by Studio Arthur Casas focused on simplicity and local materials such as limestone, oak, stucco and cotto. Decoratives details inspired by traditional Croatian lacework have also been incorporated into the interiors.

Orient Express La Minerva, Rome, Italy

Located inside a 17-century palazzo in central Rome, Orient Express La Minerva combines historic architecture with a travel-inspired interiors. Designed by architect Hugu Toro, the hotel references the heritage of luxury railway journeys through its material and décor. One of its most distinguish features is a rooftop offering panoramic views of landmarks including the Pantheon, St Peter’s Basilica, and the Vittoriano.