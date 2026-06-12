The Tata Sons board will meet on Friday amid continuing governance-related tensions across the Tata ecosystem, with discussions expected to cover capital allocation in key businesses, and other strategic matters, even as developments within the Tata Trusts continue to attract attention.

However, people familiar with the matter said the issue of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran‘s tenure may not come up for a discussion at this meeting, as Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata is understood to be seeking additional clarifications. A lengthy discussion on the subject at the May 26 board meeting remained inconclusive after the agenda ran out of time. Chandrasekaran’s current term ends in 2027.

The board may review the long-pending issue of a potential Tata Sons listing. The matter has remained under scrutiny since the company sought deregistration as an upper-layer Core Investment Company, a move that could eliminate the listing requirement. However, the proposal remains subject to regulatory approval. The regulator is understood to have informally conveyed its reluctance to grant an exemption, arguing that such a decision could create a precedent for other large conglomerates whose holding companies have direct or indirect access to public funds.

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Directors are likely to revisit presentations made at the May 26 board meeting, when three group companies outlined their performance, investment plans and growth strategies. Among the issues expected to come up is Tata Digital’s reported request for a capital infusion of around Rs 7,000 crore as it continues to invest in its digital commerce and consumer platforms.

Another area of discussion could be Tata Trusts‘ representation on the Tata Sons board. The Trusts, which hold about 66% of Tata Sons, are entitled to three nominee directors. One position has remained vacant following the non-renewal of Vijay Singh’s term. Directors may consider whether the vacancy should be filled and, if so, the timing and profile of a potential appointee. Tata veteran Bhaskar Bhat, who joined the board of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust last year, is among the names being discussed in Tata circles.

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The meeting comes against the backdrop of continuing governance-related developments within the Tata Trusts. While a Trusts meeting held on June 8 was largely uneventful, questions have continued to surface elsewhere. At a recent meeting of the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), former trustee Mehli Mistry is understood to have questioned whether Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh should continue on affiliated trust bodies after ceasing to be TEDT trustees. Separately, Mistry has filed fresh objections before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner relating to matters at the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, extending an increasingly public governance debate within institutions linked to the Tata group.