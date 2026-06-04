Southern Railway has announced the temporary augmentation of five express trains with additional coaches to accommodate increased passenger demand on key routes.

Sharing the update on X, Southern Railway stated, “Southern Railway is temporarily augmenting 5 Express trains with additional coaches to meet increased passenger demand.” The railway zones also urged the passengers to check the details and travel with ease.

The temporary augmentation covers services operating between Chennai, Tirupati, Erode, Charlapalli and Tuticorin, with additional sleeper, AC chair cards and AC three-tier being attached for specified periods.

Train-wise augmentation details

Train No. Train Name Additional Coach Period 22650/22649 Erode–Dr MGR Chennai Central–Erode Yercaud Superfast Express 1 Sleeper Coach Ex. Erode: June 2–9; Ex. Chennai Central: June 5–12 12603/12604 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Charlapalli–Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express 1 Sleeper Coach Ex. Chennai Central: June 3–10; Ex. Charlapalli: June 4–11 12694/12693 Tuticorin–Chennai Egmore–Tuticorin Pearlcity Express 1 AC Three-Tier Coach Ex. Tuticorin: June 2–July 31; Ex. Chennai Egmore: June 3–Aug 1 16053/16054 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Tirupati–Dr MGR Chennai Central Express 1 AC Chair Car Coach June 3–July 31 16057/16058 Dr MGR Chennai Central–Tirupati–Dr MGR Chennai Central Sapthagiri Express 1 AC Chair Car Coach June 3–July 31

Southern Railway is temporarily augmenting 5 Express trains with additional coaches to meet increased passenger demand. Check the details and travel with ease!#SouthernRailway #TemporaryAugmentation #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/vok4yYYChc — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) June 2, 2026

Additional capacity on key routes

According to Southern Railway, the Yercaud Superfast Express and the Chennai Central-Charlapalli Superfast Express will each receive one additional sleeper class coach to offer extra accommodation for passengers during the notified period.

The railway zone has also decided to augment the Tuticorin-Chennai Egmore-Tuticorin Pearlcity Express with one AC three-tier coach for nearly two months, providing additional reserved accommodation on the route.

Revised composition for Chennai-Tirupati services

Southern Railway has also announced temporary augmentation for the two-Chennai-Tirupati services- Train N-16053/16054 Chennai Central-Tirupati Express and Train No 16057/16058 Chennai-Tirupati Sapthagiri Express.

Both trains will get one additional AC Chair Car coach from June 3 to July 31, 2026.

Following the augmentation, the revised composition of these trains will include:

1. 2 AC Chair Car Coaches

2. 4 General Second Class Coaches.

3. 10 Chair Car Coaches.

4. 1 Luggage-cum Brake Van

5. 1 Divyangjan-friendly Second Class Coach

6. 1 Luggage-cum Brake Van.

Southern Railway underlined that the augmentation is temporary and advised passengers to verify the final train composition while booking tickets. Travellers can obtain updated information through the official Indian Railway website and the NTES application.