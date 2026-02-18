Indian Railways has announced a special train that will run between Bengaluru and Delhi next week to clear a rush of passengers. The announcement came mere days after the department announced plans to operate up to 1500 trains during the Holi festival. A Vande Bharat route was also discontinued and two new services announced for Gujarat-Rajasthan connectivity earlier this week.

According to reports, the train will run between Yeshwantpur and Hazrat Nizamuddin via Kacheguda with 23 coaches. The one-off service will depart from Yeshwantpur on the night of February 25 and reach Delhi two days later. The returning train will leave from Hazrat Nizamuddin station on March 1 and head towards Bengaluru.

ALSO READ Southern Railway revises Beach–Tambaram suburban operations as Egmore redevelopment begins

Ticket bookings are likely to open closer to the date of travel via IRCTC portal and other official channels. It is also important to watch for updates from the South Western Railway about the schedule, fare and other details.

Train details

Train number 06569 will leave Yeshwantpur at 10.40 pm on February 25 and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2.45 pm on February 27. In the return direction, train number 06570 will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 7 am on March 1 and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 9.40 pm on March 2.

Frequency: One-time train

Departure from Yeshwantpur (Bengaluru) at 10.40 pm on February 25 to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2.45 pm on February 27.

Departure from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 7:00 am on March 1 to reach Yeshwantpur (Bengaluru) at 9.40 pm on March 2.

Route: Yeshwantpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin via Kacheguda