Redevelopment work of Ayodhya railway station is going on in full swing – Check the list of completed works

The Ministry of Railways has shared an update related to the redevelopment work of Ayodhya railway station in Uttar Pradesh state of India. The architecture of this junction is inspired by Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Temple.

Completed works of Ayodhya railway station:

Station Building

Parking areas

External Water supply, External Electrification, Electrical Installations

Station Building Signage

Redevelopment of Ayodhya Railway Station🚉



Architecture inspired by Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Temple🛕

✅Station Building Signage

The station serves two railway lines (Varanasi–Jaunpur–Ayodhya–Lucknow line and Gorakhpur–Mankapur–Ayodhya line). Currently, it has three platforms and five railway tracks. The station code is AY.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Indian Railways has undertaken the task of redevelopment of 1,275 railway stations across the country. Out of these, 149 railway stations (including Ayodhya railway station) will be transformed in the most populous state of the country, Uttar Pradesh.

The executive agency for the project is M/S RITES Ltd (Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited).

Since 2019, the railway station has been under expansion. It added double railway lines alongside the electrification of the tracks. The new design will add new amenities (such as more washrooms, lounges, dormitories, and ticket office). Its capacity will be increased to handle the greater passenger numbers expected due to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The new construction is in two phases:

a) The first phase includes the erection of the new station building

b) The second phase will develop the platforms.