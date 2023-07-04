Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways is set to introduce another Vande Bharat Express train for Rajasthan. This will be the second semi-high speed train for the state. This new blue and white colour train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month.

However, it is still not clear whether the Prime Minister will inaugurate this new ultra modern train virtually or physically. The introduction of Vande Bharat Express will socio-economic development of the region.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.Com Capt. Shashi Kiran, CPRO, North Western Railway (NWR) said, “The new rake will reach Jodhpur today or tomorrow. Then trial run will take place. The train will be flagged off on July 7.”

Routes of Rajasthan’s second Vande Bharat Express:-

The new blue and white colour train will connect Rajasthan and Gujarat. It will operate between Jodhpur and Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) railway stations. The train will be maintained and operated by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

Distance and Travel time of Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express:-

The new Vande Bharat Express train between Jodhpur-Ahmedabad will cover a distance of 453 km in less than six hours. Presently, the fastest trains between the two stations are Shri Ganganagar-H Sahib Nanded Express and Bikaner-Yesvantpur Express. Both the trains cover the same distance in 07:35 hrs and 07:40 hrs respectively.

Stoppages of Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express:-

This new age train is likely to halt at a few selected railway stations on its route. These are – Pali Marwar, Falna, Abu Road, Palanpur Junction, and Mahesana Junction. The final time table will be announced by the national transporter soon.

Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat

Rajasthan received its first new age train on April 12, 2023. Launched by PM Modi, the train operates between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment. This is also the world’s first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory. During its journey between Ajmer and Delhi, the train stops at three stations – Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurgaon.