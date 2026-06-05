If you are someone living in Mumbai and planning a trip to Goa this summer to enjoy the beautiful beaches and breathtaking sunsets, but are unsure about how to travel during the peak holiday rush, there is some good news for you. The journey to Goa is now going to be easier and more convenient for passengers.

The Central Railway Mumbai Division has announced a special one-way train service between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Madgaon Junction. This special train will run on 14 June 2026, helping passengers travel comfortably to Goa during the summer vacation season. You can check out the train timings and stations below.

Special Train Departure and Arrival Timing

The special train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Madgaon Junction (Train No. 01173) will depart from CSMT at 11:30 hrs on 14 June 2026.

The train will reach its destination at Madgaon Junction at around 01:30 hrs (next day), completing its journey via several important stations along the Konkan route.

Which stations will the special train stop at?

The special train will halt at several important stations on its journey from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Madgaon Junction. The major stoppages include Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali–Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, and finally Madgaon Junction.

Booking & Fare Details for Special Train

Bookings for the originating special train, Train No. 01173, will open soon. Tickets will be available at all computerized Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters across the network. Passengers can also book their tickets online through the official IRCTC website.

The train will operate on special charges, and passengers are advised to book early once reservations open due to expected high demand.