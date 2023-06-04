Odisha train accident: Rail traffic to restore soon on Howrah-Chennai route – Details Inside

Odisha triple train accident: The Ministry of Railways is likely to normalise the services on Howrah-Chennai-Howrah route as early as possible. The ministry is working on a war footing to restore the rail traffic on one of the busiest rail routes, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with senior officials are at the accident site to closely monitor the restoration process.

In a statement, the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone said, “All 21 coaches which capsized due to derailment of trains at Bahanaga Bazar Station have been grounded. Now the site is being cleared. Further 3 wagons and locomotive upper part will be grounded.”

More than 1000 manpower are working tirelessly. The railways have deployed more than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains to carry on the restoration services. It has also deployed 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes to move away the wreckage and mangled coaches of derailed trains from the track.

On Friday, the country witnessed the most horrific train accident in decades. The crash involves – the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. It took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district. The death toll has risen to 288, and around 1000 are feared critically injured.

The railways has opened help desks at major stations across the regions. It also issued the helpline across zones. It is also operating special trains to carry the survivors and relatives.

Helpline numbers:-

Howrah: 033-26382217

Kharagpur: 8972073925, 9332392339

Balasore: 8249591559, 7978418322

Shalimar: 9903370746

Santragachi: 8109289460, 8340649469

Bhadrak: 7894099579, 9337116373

Jajpur Keonjhar Road: 9676974398

Cuttack: 8455889917

Bhubaneswar: 06742534027

Khurda Road: 6370108046, 06742492245

Vijayawada Station – 0866 2576924

Rajahmundry station – 08832420541

Srikakulam station – 08942-286213, 08942-286245

VSKP railway station – 08912746330, 08912744619

Chennai Control office – 044-25330952, 044-25330953, 044-25354771

At the time of the accident, the Coromandel Express was running at a high speed. The railways has ordered a high-level inquiry to probe the cause of the accident. The probe will be conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle.