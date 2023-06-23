Now, reach New Delhi to IGI in just 16 min as Airport Express to zoom at 110 kmph

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday (June 22) announced that the operational speed of the metro trains on the Airport Express Line (AEL) has been increased from 100 kmph to 110 kmph from Thursday onwards.

The decision to increase the speed of the trains, on the 23-km-long metro line connecting New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 via IGI Airport, was taken after the Delhi Metro received the mandatory approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

While making the announcement, DMRC informed that with the increase in the operational speed to 110 kilometers per hour, commuters can now reach Airport (T-3) from New Delhi station in just around 16 minutes.

With this development, Delhi Metro has set a new benchmark in the Indian metro sector by achieving a remarkable speed of 110 kmph. The Airport Express Line (AEL) is also one of the fastest metro systems in the country.

The officials also added that the Delhi Metro had increased the operational speed of metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 KMPH to 100 KMPH on March 22. The speed of trains will further be increased from 110 KMPH to 120 KMPH after getting the necessary clearance subsequently, the officials added.

Additionally, DMRC has been making relentless efforts to make the commuting process seamless for passengers. Delhi Metro has started cashless ticketing options through QR codes and WhatsApp-based ticketing which eliminates the need for travellers especially those arriving from abroad to go to ticket counters and stand in the queue.

“The combination of high-speed travel and hassle-free connectivity to the airport offers commuters a convenient and economical option,” the DMRC said.