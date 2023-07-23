Mangaluru trains to be renamed after popular personalities and places of coastal Karnataka? Find out here

BJP Karnataka State President and Dakshina Kannada MP, Nalin Kumar Kateel, has appealed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to consider renaming the well-known trains in the city after eminent personalities and significant places from coastal Karnataka. In a letter addressed to the minister, he put forward his suggestions for new names for trains operating in the region.

Which trains will be renamed?



One of the proposed name changes is for the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Kannur express, which Kateel proposed to be called the “Rani Abbakka Express.” Kateel pointed out that passengers easily identify trains by their regional names, citing examples like the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT express, known as the “Nethravati Express,” and the Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin train, known as the “Mangala Lakshadweep Express,” both initially originating from Mangaluru.

He emphasized that many trains originating from Mangaluru or passing through the city are yet to be named, leading to difficulties for passengers.

By naming these trains after renowned personalities, places, and rivers of the region, Nalin Kumar Kateel believes that it would instill a sense of pride and confidence among the people in the coastal district.

The other train name proposals mentioned in his letter include renaming the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Mangaluru train to “Mangaladevi Express,” the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon train to “Sauparnika Express,” the Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore Junction inter-city express to “Tulunadu Inter-city Express,” and the MGR Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central train to “Tejaswini Express.”

Furthermore, Kateel suggested renaming the Chennai Egmore-Mangaluru Central Express as “Chandragiri Express,” the Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express as “Karavali Express,” the Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura express as “Hemavati Express,” and the Mangaluru Central-Kacheguda express as “Phalguni Express.”

These changes, he believes, will not only honor the local heritage and culture but also make it easier for passengers to recognize and connect with the trains that traverse the region.