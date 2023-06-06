Maharashtra’s Murbad-Kalyan railway line construction in motion! List of stations, progress report here

The work on 28-km long Murbad-Kalyan railway line in Maharashtra’s Thane district is in motion. A revenue official has revealed that the land survey of the rail line was recently completed in just 15 days.

The in-principle approval for the construction of this railway line was given in 2016. A route survey was conducted from Ulhasnagar, Titwala and Murbad, as per a PTI report. The then Maharashtra government under Devendra Fadnavis had also given its approval but the project didn’t take off for a long time. In 2022, the Eknath Shinde regime told the Centre that Maharashtra would contribute 50 per cent of the cost for the railway line’s construction.

Maharshtra’s Murbad-Kalyan rail line: List of stations

Once Maharshtra‘s Murbad-Kalyan railway line is functional, the route is going to cover the following stations – Kalyan, Shahad, Ambivli, Kamba Road, Apti, Mamnoli, Potgaon and Murbad, as per the report.

Union minister and local parliamentarian Kapil Patil said that demand for this railway line had been quite high for several years but it was only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that this rail project was included in the budget and given a green signal.

Patil said that the work on the much-awaited project will start soon, reported PTI.