scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Indian Railways shares glimpse of under-construction Bihar’s Muzaffarpur station with world-class facilities

The estimated cost for the redevelopment of the Muzaffarpur railway station is Rs 446.81 crore.

Written by FE Online
station
The revamped station will be equipped with world-class airport-like amenities. (Twitter)

The redevelopment work of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur station is in full swing. The Ministry of Railways in a tweet on Monday (July 3, 2023) revealed the status of the work and informed that the casting of piles for the combined terminal block and booking inquiry counters area has been completed.

Indian Railways also shared a work-in-progress glimpse of the to-be redeveloped Muzaffarpur Junction Railway station. According to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the estimated cost for the redevelopment of the Muzaffarpur railway station is Rs 446.81 crore.

World-class airport-like facilities 

The revamped station will be equipped with world-class airport-like amenities that will make passengers’ journeys more convenient and comfortable. The redevelopment includes the construction of a new station building, a 108-meter-wide air plaza over platforms, and provision for a second entry. 

Also Read

After the completion of the project, the station will also have Wi-Fi facilities, a fire-fighting system, and grid connectivity SPV (solar photovoltaic) systems to reduce carbon footprint. 

Additionally, every floor of the station will have lifts and escalators. Muzaffarpur Junction is expected to be seen in a new look from September 2025

It may be noted that the Muzaffarpur station is being redeveloped into a world-class railway station under the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme. Under this scheme, all the stations will be equipped with modern facilities for passengers. Muzaffarpur is one of the major cities in Bihar after the state capital Patna. 

Also Read

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The aim of the scheme is to boost infrastructure and enhance the passenger experience and traveling comfort. Under this scheme, Indian Railways has identified 1,275 railway stations across the nation for redevelopment. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 10:33 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS