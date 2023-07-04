Indian Railways shares glimpse of under-construction Bihar’s Muzaffarpur station with world-class facilities

The redevelopment work of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur station is in full swing. The Ministry of Railways in a tweet on Monday (July 3, 2023) revealed the status of the work and informed that the casting of piles for the combined terminal block and booking inquiry counters area has been completed.

Indian Railways also shared a work-in-progress glimpse of the to-be redeveloped Muzaffarpur Junction Railway station. According to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the estimated cost for the redevelopment of the Muzaffarpur railway station is Rs 446.81 crore.

World-class airport-like facilities

The revamped station will be equipped with world-class airport-like amenities that will make passengers’ journeys more convenient and comfortable. The redevelopment includes the construction of a new station building, a 108-meter-wide air plaza over platforms, and provision for a second entry.

After the completion of the project, the station will also have Wi-Fi facilities, a fire-fighting system, and grid connectivity SPV (solar photovoltaic) systems to reduce carbon footprint.

Additionally, every floor of the station will have lifts and escalators. Muzaffarpur Junction is expected to be seen in a new look from September 2025

It may be noted that the Muzaffarpur station is being redeveloped into a world-class railway station under the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme. Under this scheme, all the stations will be equipped with modern facilities for passengers. Muzaffarpur is one of the major cities in Bihar after the state capital Patna.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The aim of the scheme is to boost infrastructure and enhance the passenger experience and traveling comfort. Under this scheme, Indian Railways has identified 1,275 railway stations across the nation for redevelopment.