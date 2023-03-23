Attention travellers! Indian Railways reduces ticket fares for THESE coaches – Details here

Indian Railways on Wednesday issued an order to reduce the ticket fare for passengers travelling in AC 3-tier economy class. The ticket fare for a 3-tier economy class had been been made equivalent to AC 3-tier ticket in November last year, and the reason at the time was said to be the cost of linen which was initially not provided in the economy air conditioned class. But don’t worry! Despite restoring the price, the Railways will continue to offer linen to passengers.

The order says that the passengers who have already booked their tickets online and over the counter will be refunded the extra amount charged, reported PTI.

The Railways had intrdocued the 3E class in September 2021 and had announced that the fares for these new coaches would be 6-8% less than normal AC 3-tier coaches. The 3E coaches were pitched as the “best and cheapest AC travel service” in the world.

Prior to the November 2022 order, people could book AC-3 economy tickets under a separate category of “3E” in specific trains where railways offered these seats.

Modern ameneties in 3-tier economy coaches

The 3-tier economy class coaches have a capacity of 72-83. These coaches offer individual AC vents for each berth and also individual reading lamps and USB charging points!

Also Read Indian Railways emerges as major exporter of coaches, rakes

A new and improved ladder has also been provided for passengers to access the middle and upper berths. There is also more headroom in the middle and upper berths.