There’s some good news for rail passengers! Indian Railways has extended the operations of the New Delhi-Una Himachal Jan Shatabdi Express. Now, the train will end its journey at Daulatpur Chauk. The new timetable has been implemented from August 25, 2023.
In a statement, the Northern Railway said, “All concerned are hereby informed that for the convenience of passengers, Railways has decided to extend the journey of Train No. 12057/12058 New Delhi-Una Himachal-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express from/to Daulatpur Chauk from 25.08.2023.”
Stoppages of New Delhi-Daulatpur Chauk Jan Shatabdi Express:-
During its journey between the two stations, the train will now stop at 15 railway stations. These are – Subzi Mandi, Sonipat, Panipat Junction, Karnal, Kurukshetra Junction, Ambala Cant Junction, Chandigarh, Sahibzada ASNGR, Kharar, Morinda, Rupnagar, Anandpur Sahib, Nangal Dam, Una Himachal, and Amb Andaura railway stations.
Distance and Travel Time of New Delhi-Daulatpur Chauk Jan Shatabdi Express:-
The New Delhi-Daulatpur Chauk-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express covers a distance of 454 km in seven hours and forty minutes. The train operates on all days of the week. This is the fastest train on the route followed by Himachal Express.
Seating arrangement:-
The train has two types of seating capacities. These are – Second Sitting (2S) and AC Chair Car (CC).
Timing of New Delhi-Daulatpur Chauk-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express:-
The train departs from New Delhi at 14:35 hrs and reaches the destination at 22:15 hrs. In return direction, the train leaves Daulatpur Chauk at 04:15 hrs and arrives in New Delhi at 11:45 hrs.
New Delhi-Daulatpur Chouk Jan Shatabdi Express:-
- Arrival at Subzi Mandi – 14:49 hrs
- Departure from Subzi Mandi – 14:51 hrs
- Arrival at Sonipat – 15:20 hrs
- Departure from Sonipat – 15:22 hrs
- Arrival at Panipat – 15:53 hrs
- Departure from Panipat – 15:55 hrs
- Arrival at Karnal – 16:19 hrs
- Departure from Karnal – 16:21 hrs
- Arrival at Kurukshetra Junction – 16:44 hrs
- Departure from Kurukshetra Junction – 16:46 hrs
- Arrival at Ambala Cantt – 17:50 hrs
- Departure from Ambala Cantt – 17:57 hrs
- Arrival at Chandigarh – 18:38 hrs
- Departure from Chandigarh – 18:46 hrs
- Arrival at Sahibzada ASNGR – 18:56 hrs
- Departure from Sahibzada ASNGR – 18:58 hrs
- Arrival at Kharar – 19:10 hrs
- Departure from Kharar – 19:12 hrs
- Arrival at Morinda – 19:31 hrs
- Departure from Morinda – 19:33 hrs
- Arrival at Rupnagar – 19:51 hrs
- Departure from Rupnagar – 19:53 hrs
- Arrival at Anandpur Sahib – 20:22 hrs
- Departure from Anandpur Sahib – 20:24 hrs
- Arrival at Nangal Dam – 20:50 hrs
- Departure from Nangal Dam – 21:05 hrs
- Arrival at Una Himachal – 21:21 hrs
- Departure from Una Himachal – 21:23 hrs
- Arrival at Amb Andaura – 21:48 hrs
- Departure from Amb Andaura – 21:50 hrs