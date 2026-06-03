In a major relief for passengers travelling between Hyderabad and Kerala via Tamil Nadu, Southern Railway has extended the Hyderabad–Kollam Express Special train services until September 2026. The extension has been announced in response to consistently high passenger demand on this route, especially during peak travel periods.

The railway will operate 13 additional trips in each direction under this extension. This is expected to help manage the heavy rush and improve the chances of ticket availability for passengers planning long-distance journeys.

With this decision, passengers across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala will have improved rail connectivity and more flexible travel options. Check out the train timings, stoppages, and extended dates here.

Hyderabad–Kollam Special Train: Schedule, Route, Timings

The railway has extended special train services with the same timings and stoppages.

The special train between Hyderabad and Kollam ( Train No. 07193) will run every Saturday during the extended period from July 4 to September 26. Similarly, in the return direction, the train from Kollam to Hyderabad will operate every Monday from July 6 to September 28.

Route and stations covered

The extended service will pass through several important stations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The major stations on the route include Hyderabad, Secunderabad Junction, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikode, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur Junction, Tenali Junction, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur Junction, Renigunta Junction, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi Junction, Jolarpettai Junction, Salem Junction, Erode Junction, Tiruppur, Podanur Junction, Palakkad Junction, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam Junction, Karunagappalli, Sasthankotta, and Kollam Junction.

Reservation starting soon

Southern Railway has informed that reservations for these extended special train services will open shortly. Passengers will be able to book tickets through the official Southern Railway booking system once the reservation window is announced.