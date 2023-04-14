GOOD NEWS! Indian Railways likely to introduce Vande Bharat in Kerala soon! Route, frequency – All details here

South India is likely to get the fifth Vande Bharat Express train soon. However, the exact date and time is not yet known. The new semi-high speed express is expected to be operated in Kerala. This will be the first blue and white colour train for the state and third for the Southern Railway (SR) zone. The train is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month.

In a letter dated April 13, 2023, the railway board has asked the General Manager (GM), Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai to provide 16 coaches rake to Southern Railway zone. “In continuation of letter under reference and as per advice from Traffic (Chg.) Directorate Railway Board, the 14th Vande Bharat rake (16 coaches) from ICF is allotted to SR.

Kerala Vande Bharat Express route:

The new Vande Bharat Express in Kerala is expected to run between Trivandrum and Kannur railway station.

This new age train is likely to reach the state today. The empty rake will reach Trivandrum from Chennai via Jolarpettai Junction, Erode Junction, Podanur Junction, and Shoranur Junction railway station.

Trivandrum-Kannur Vande Bharat Express frequency:-

Kerala’s first blue and white colour train is likely to operate six days a week.

Vande Bharat Express trains in operation:-

Presently, a total of 14 Vande Bharat trains are operating across various routes in the country. These are – New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai – Solapur, and Bhopal-Delhi, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, and Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express train.

The ultra-modern Semi High-Speed Train has advanced safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH. It is the fastest train in India, with a top speed of 180 kmph.