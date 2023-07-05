Farmers raise concerns over goods train project in Gujarat, says they won’t ‘give an inch of land’ for project – Details inside

Gujarat’s local farmers’ body Khedut Samaj Gujarat (KSG) has said that the farmers affected by the central government’s goods train project between Hazira to Gothan in the Surat district have unanimously decided not to give an inch of their land.

The body said meetings held on Monday and Tuesday on the matter saw attendees from 17 villages in Olpad and Choryasi taluka. The attendees met at the Jinning Mill compound in Surat and affected farmers were present there. KSG State President and Surat President Ramesh Patel discussed the matter with affected farmers and garnered their views.

KSG Surat President Ramesh Patel, in a reference to the government notification dated June 13, said they found “major differences” in the block numbers. It added that a total of 34 farmers from Ichhapore, 34 from Damka, 10 from Olpad and 35 from Vanswa are the ones who are majorly affected by it.

It added that they are working on filing a plea in the Gujarat High Court. It also plans to carry out protests and hand over a memorandum in the coming days. The group has expressed its intent to make a representation to Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh when she visits Surat and has sought her time.

KSG President Jayesh Patel has said that in their earlier representations to Jardosh and BJP MLA of Olpad Mukesh Patel, assurances were given that no new land will be acquired for new tracks and the ample land parallel to the existing tracks will be used. “We kept faith in their assurances and now on June 13, a notification was issued about land acquisition for Hazira to Gothan railway tracks,” he added.

Patel added there is no need of having another Railway goods line in the area as it already had a track line owned by KRIBHCO.