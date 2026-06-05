The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway collected Rs 395.60 lakh in May 2026, its highest single-month revenue since the line began operations. The figure surpasses the previous monthly record of Rs 358.60 lakh, set in May 2025, and comes on the back of strong tourist footfall in the Darjeeling hills during the peak summer travel period. The railway, which runs on a narrow-gauge track between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling across 87 kilometres of hill terrain, holds UNESCO World Heritage Site status.

“DHR recorded its highest-ever single-month revenue at Rs 395.60 lakh, surpassing the previous record of Rs 358.60 lakh in May 2025,” the official said in a statement.

A consistent upward trend

Revenue figures over the past five years show a broadly rising trajectory for the May travel window. The railway earned Rs 319.64 lakh in May 2022, Rs 358.18 lakh in May 2023, and Rs 358.60 lakh in May 2025.

The lone dip came in May 2024, when earnings fell to Rs 288.58 lakh. The official attributed this to the Lok Sabha elections, during which polling for West Bengal’s 42 parliamentary constituencies was spread across seven phases that month, dampening leisure travel.

June projections also strong

The momentum is expected to carry into the current month. Projected revenue for June 2026 stands at Rs 370 lakh, the official said, indicating the service is on course for another strong performance as the summer tourist season extends into early monsoon.

What draws visitors

The most sought-after service on the route remains the tourist joyride between Darjeeling and Ghoom, which includes a halt at the Batasia Loop, a circular viaduct near Ghum station from which, on clear days, views of Kanchenjunga are visible. The railway also operates services with a vistadome coach and a restaurant car, aimed at the premium end of the tourist market.

The section climbs from roughly 500 feet at Siliguri Junction to 7,408 feet at Ghum, the second highest railway station in the world accessible by steam locomotive, before descending slightly to Darjeeling at 9,012 feet. The line negotiates this ascent through five reverses and three loops, and shares its alignment for much of the route with the Hill Cart Road.

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Fares and services

On the scheduled services, a full first-class ticket from Darjeeling to New Jalpaiguri costs Rs 1,420, while an AC chair car seat on the same run is priced at Rs 1,700. Shorter segments are considerably cheaper; a first-class seat from Darjeeling to Ghum is Rs 450, rising to Rs 525 for the AC chair car. Intermediate stops such as Sonada and Tung are priced at Rs 590 and Rs 610 respectively for first class. The weekend Him Kanya service between Darjeeling and Kurseong, a tourist-oriented diesel-hauled train that runs on Saturdays and Sundays, is ticketed between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 for first class.