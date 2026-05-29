Central Railway has announced a special train service between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Madgaon, along with a special train between CSMT and Solapur.

As per the post shared by DRM Mumbai Central Railway on X, Train No. 01173 CSMT-Madgaon Special will depart from CSMT at 12:25 am on May 30, 2026 and will reach Madgoan at 3:55 pm the same day. On the return service, Train No.01174 Madgoan-CSMT Special will depart Madgoan at 4 pm on May 30 and will reach CSMT at 3:45 am on May 31.

When will the CSMT- Madgaon special train run?

As per the official schedule announced by Central Railway, Train No. 01173 Madgoan-Special will leave CSMT at 12:25 am on May 30 and will arrive at Madgoan at 3:55 the same day.

The return service, Train No. 01174 Madgoan-CSMT Special, will depart Madgoan at 4 PM on May 30 and reach CSMT at 3:45 am on May 31.

Which stations will the train halt at?

According to the timeline shared by the Railways, the special train will have stoppage at Dadar, Roha, Veer, Pen, Panvel, Thane, Aravali Road, Mangoan, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Chiplun, Khed, Kankavali, Kudal, Adavali, Sawantwadi Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Thivim and Karmali before reaching Madgoan.

In its social media post, DRM Mumbai Central Railway underlined the halts within Central Railway jurisdiction as CSMT, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Dadar and Roha.

A) 01173/01174 CSMT-Madgaon weekly special train running- -01173 Special- From CSMT, at 00.25 hrs on 30/05/26.

-01174 Special- From Madgaon, at 16.00 hrs on 30/05/26. Composition- 22 ICF Coaches= 16- sleeper+ 4- General+ 2- SLR.

Halts in CR- CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen,… pic.twitter.com/I01YL7UG3v — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) May 27, 2026

Timings, route and coach details of the special trains

Train No. Train Name Date Departure Arrival Major Halts Coach Composition

01173 CSMT-Madgaon Special May 30, 2026 CSMT – 12:25 am Madgaon – 3:55 pm Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali 16 Sleeper + 4 General + 2 SLR (22 ICF coaches)

01174 Madgaon-CSMT Special May 30, 2026 Madgaon – 4:00 pm CSMT – 3:45 am (May 31) Same halts in reverse direction 16 Sleeper + 4 General + 2 SLR (22 ICF coaches)

01175 CSMT-Solapur Special May 31, 2026 CSMT – 2:30 pm Solapur Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi 16 Sleeper + 4 General + 2 SLR (22 ICF coaches

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What other special train has the Central Railway announced?

Apart from the Goa-bound services, Central Railway has announced Train No.01175 CSMT-Solapur Special. According to details shared by Railway, the train will depart CSMT at 2:30 pm on May 31 and halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, Daund, Lonavala, Thane, Kurduwadi and Solapur.

Like the Madgaon special trains, the CSMT-Solapur service will operate with 22 ICF coaches comprising 16 sleeper coaches, four general coaches and two Siting cum luggage rake (SLR ) coaches.