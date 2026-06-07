West Bengal could get a major railway infrastructure upgrade if projects worth around Rs 1 lakh crore are advanced as planned. The proposed investments were discussed during a meeting between Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Nabanna on Saturday. The plans include redevelopment of the 102 station, metro extensions, new rail links and road-rail infrastructure aimed at enhancing connectivity across the state.

Adhikari stated that the state would support the Railways in securing land and clearances for pending projects. He further added that timely land acquisition and no-objection certificates (NoCs) could clear the way for railway investments of about Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal.

538 flyovers and 102 stations form the core of the upgrade plan

A key part of the proposed investment involves the redevelopment 102 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. Moreover, 538 flyovers and underpasses are planned across the state.

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According to Indian Express report, Vaishnaw stated that these projects would help ease congestion at railway crossings while enhancing passenger amenities and railway infrastructure. In a post on X after the meeting, the Railway Minister said that the initiatives were aimed at “improving travel of millions across the state.”

Sanctioned projects span Sundarbans, Jangalmahal and other key regions

According to PTI, the Railway Board has sanctioned around 61 projects in West Bengal. These include projects in Jangalmahal area, Murshidabad, Nandigram, Tehatta, Lalgarh, Karimpur, Nadia, Jalangi, Dakshin Dinajpur, and the Sundarbans, along with extensions of Metro Railway projects.

Adhikari mentioned that every district in the state would be connected to the railway network. The meeting also reviewed the status of ongoing projects and measures to remove obstacles related to implementation.

Land availability continues to be crucial for unlocking Rs 1 lakh crore investment

Land acquisition and clearances remain essential to the execution of the proposed projects. Adhikari has also directed district magistrates to prepare a timeline for handling over land required for the Railways, as reported by PTI.

“The Railway Board provides 100 percent finance to purchase lands, and in some cases, the state government will buy and hand over those to the Railways. We will assist the Railway Ministry wherever necessary,” he said as quoted by PTI.

The chief minister also said that the state has already issued around 40 NoCs for foot bridges and underpasses, and has allocated land for at least 60 projects. According to The Indian Express, Vaishnaw assured there would be no shortage of funds for the planned works.

Railway expansion could boost economic connectivity and economic activity

In a post on X, Adhikari said the projects that have get a “green signal “ would boost suburban and main-line connectivity across North and South Bengal. It will also speed up pending track-related works and modernise stations.

He also said that the projects could generate local employment opportunities and provide a significant boost to the state’s economy.