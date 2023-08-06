Indian Railways is working on a full swing to redevelop railway stations across the country. In this context, today is the historic day for the national transporter as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone of more than 500 railway stations across the country.

The stations will be redeveloped under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’. The scheme was launched to modernise 1309 railway stations. The move will provide world-class passenger amenities at stations and thereby enhance the passengers experience.

The foundation stone of 508 railway stations will be laid at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crores. Earlier, this week, the national transporter sought the feedback from the rail users, the passenger users associations, and various services providers at the station to suggest their views on the requirements on a particular station.

List of stations to be redeveloped in Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Bihar :-

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories. Of these, 18 stations will be redeveloped in Andhra Pradesh, 31 in Assam and 48 in Bihar. These are as follows –

Andhra Pradesh:- Kakinada Town Junction, Tuni, Piduguralla, Repalle, Tenali, Kurnool City, Donakonda, Ongole, Singaraykonda, Palasa, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Vizianagaram Junction, Bhimavaram Town, Eluru, Narasapur, Nidadavolu Junction, and Tadepalligudem.