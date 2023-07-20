scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

All set to impress! Nilgiri Mountain Railway coaches now boast LED lighting, charging points and improved suspension

In Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is a 1,000 mm metre gauge railway.

Written by Anurag Kumar
Nilgiri Mountain Railway, coaches
In 1908, it was built by the British. Operated by the Southern Railway, it is the only rack railway in the country.

In order to improve the experience of tourists, Indian Railways has upgraded the Nilgiri Mountain Railway coaches with LED lighting, charging points, and a public announcement system.

“Improving the tourist experience, the new Nilgiri Mountain Railway coaches now boast LED lighting, charging points, a public announcement system, and improved suspension and braking systems to enhance comfort while imbibing the scenic views on the go,” informed the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday.

Also Read

About Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR)

In Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is a 1,000 mm metre gauge railway. In 1908, it was built by the British. Operated by the Southern Railway, it is the only rack railway in the country.

Also Read
Also Read

It has 13 railway stations and is 46 km in length.

List of 13 stations:

Mettupalayam, Kallar, Adderly, Hillgrove, Runneymede, Kateri Road, Coonoor, Wellington, Aravankadu, Ketti, Lovedale, Fern Hill, and Udhagamandalam.

World Heritage Site

In July 2005, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added the Nilgiri Mountain Railway as an extension to the World Heritage Site of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. NMR is part of the Mountain Railways of India.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 19:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS