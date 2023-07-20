All set to impress! Nilgiri Mountain Railway coaches now boast LED lighting, charging points and improved suspension

In order to improve the experience of tourists, Indian Railways has upgraded the Nilgiri Mountain Railway coaches with LED lighting, charging points, and a public announcement system.

“Improving the tourist experience, the new Nilgiri Mountain Railway coaches now boast LED lighting, charging points, a public announcement system, and improved suspension and braking systems to enhance comfort while imbibing the scenic views on the go,” informed the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday.

About Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR)

In Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is a 1,000 mm metre gauge railway. In 1908, it was built by the British. Operated by the Southern Railway, it is the only rack railway in the country.

It has 13 railway stations and is 46 km in length.

List of 13 stations:

Mettupalayam, Kallar, Adderly, Hillgrove, Runneymede, Kateri Road, Coonoor, Wellington, Aravankadu, Ketti, Lovedale, Fern Hill, and Udhagamandalam.

World Heritage Site

In July 2005, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added the Nilgiri Mountain Railway as an extension to the World Heritage Site of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. NMR is part of the Mountain Railways of India.