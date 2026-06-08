Railway passengers travelling between Agra Cantt and Ahmedabad have reason to cheer as Western Railway has announced the operation of a special weekly train on a special fare between Asarva (Ahmedabad) and Agra Cantt to cater to rising passenger demand.

The special service will provide direct connectivity between key cities and towns across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The introduction of this train is expected to benefit passengers travelling to major destinations such as Udaipur, Sawai Madhopur and Agra, especially during the busy travel season. Check out all the details related to these services below:

Special Train: Schedule & Operational Dates

Asarva–Agra Cantt Special Train (Train No. 01909) will run from 9 June 2026 to 28 July 2026. The train will depart from Asarva every Tuesday at 15:00 hrs and reach Agra Cantt at 07:45 hrs the following day.

In the return direction, Agra Cantt–Asarva Special (Train No. 01910 ) will operate from 8 June 2026 to 27 July 2026. The train will leave Agra Cantt every Monday at 18:10 hrs and arrive at Asarva at 11:10 hrs the next day.

Major Halts on the Route

During its journey, the special train will provide stoppages at several important stations across Gujarat and Rajasthan before reaching Uttar Pradesh. The train will halt at Himmatnagar, Shamlaji Road, Dungarpur, Semari, Zawar, Udaipur City, Rana Pratap Nagar, Mavli, Chanderiya, Mandalgarh, Bundi, Keshorai Patan, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Rupbas, and Fatehpur Sikri. These stoppages are expected to benefit passengers travelling to major commercial, cultural and tourist destinations along the route.

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Booking Opens on June 7

According to Western Railway, reservations for Train No. 01909 Asarva–Agra Cantt Special have opened from 08:00 hrs on 7 June 2026. Passengers can book tickets through all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and on the IRCTC website.