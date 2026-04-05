Domestic voice AI startups are beginning to close the technology gap with global players even as foreign firms continue to lead in enterprise deployments. Strong funding momentum and rising demand for multilingual solutions are helping domestic companies gain ground, particularly among small and mid-sized enterprises.

Investor interest has accelerated in recent months. Y-Combinator-backed Bolna raised $6.3 million, Arrowhead secured $3 million in seed funding, and Ringg AI closed a $5.5 million Series A round, all in January. This follows a steady build-up last year, with GreyLabs AI raising about $9.6 million and Smallest.ai securing $8 million in seed funding.

“The global voice AI sector has seen $7.85 billion in funding so far, with over 68% since 2021,” Neha Singh of Tracxn, said. “India ranks second with $1.28 billion raised, reflecting domestic demand and export potential for multilingual voice infrastructure,” she added.

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Funding Surge

Global firms retain an early lead. US-based ElevenLabs, known for voice cloning and synthesis, has expanded rapidly in India, which has become its second-largest market by enterprise revenue. Partnerships with companies such as Mahindra, TVS Motor, IDFC First Bank and Meesho have driven adoption across customer support, dubbing and content workflows.

“In enterprise adoption, foreign vendors still lead due to superior voice realism and mature developer tools,” Singh said. “But Indian startups are building strong competitive positions.”

Domestic firms are leveraging local language capabilities and cost advantages. Sarvam AI, which has built proprietary datasets, is focusing on dialect coverage, code-mixed speech and compliance. The company recently announced partnerships with Swiggy and Razorpay and is reportedly raising $250 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion.

“While foreign players lead in studio-grade synthesis, Indian startups are closing the tech gap,” Singh said. “They are seeing traction where localisation and workflow integration matter more than cinematic voice quality.”

Beyond Studio Quality

Startups are also targeting niche segments. Pype AI is building voice agents for hospitals, while Mihup focuses on on-device solutions. Others are expanding into Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets where English penetration is limited, particularly in contact centres, financial services and government digitisation.

“We are working with NBFCs, small finance banks and housing lenders, deploying regional language voice agents at scale,” Raoul Nanavati, co-founder and CEO of Navana AI, said. “Enterprises are realising that English-first AI doesn’t work for their customers, and cost pressures in servicing are significant.”

Ringg AI is working with clients including Cred, Practo, Groww, Policybazaar, Shell and DCB Bank. “The common need is to handle high volumes of repetitive but critical conversations with speed and consistency,” said founder Siddharth Shankar Tripathi.

Even as adoption grows, enterprises are weighing build-versus-buy decisions. “Organisations are prioritising trust, security and control as voice AI becomes embedded in core workflows,” said Himani Agrawal, COO of Microsoft India and South Asia, adding that firms such as ONGC, Mankind Pharma and Mahindra Group have built in-house solutions.

Analysts expect consolidation in undifferentiated platforms, with long-term viability tied to depth in local datasets, regulatory readiness and vertical specialisation.