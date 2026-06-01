A decade after venture-backed at-home beauty startups struggled to build sustainable businesses, investors are showing renewed interest in the segment, encouraged by profitable operators, improving unit economics and the emergence of new service models.

The shift comes as at-home salon platform Yes Madam has secured its first institutional funding round from Info Edge after nine years of bootstrapping, while home services platform Snabbit has entered the category with a 15-minute fulfillment model. The developments have also revived investor interest in a segment that saw several startups shut down despite attracting significant capital during the previous funding cycle.

Urban Density

“Anyone who watched the 2014-17 cohort — BigStylist, Vyomo, VanityCube, Belita, StayGlad — knows the graveyard well; nearly $100 million went into that wave and almost nothing survived as an independent company,” said Ujwal Sutaria, founder and general partner at TDV Partners. “What’s different in 2026 is that the playbook is settled. It is full-stack with trained, branded professionals and unit economics now work at urban density.”

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Investors said the category now has operating benchmarks that were absent a decade ago. Urban Company has demonstrated that home services can be scaled across cities, while Yes Madam’s profitable growth has strengthened the investment case for specialised beauty platforms.

“The real signal is a nine-year-old bootstrapped company raising institutional capital from a top investor,” Ashish Bhatia, founder and CEO of India Accelerator, said. “Many consumer-services companies in India have burned capital chasing GMV without proving unit economics. A player demonstrating contribution margins at scale changes the investability conversation.”

The renewed interest is expected to attract fresh entrants over the next 12-18 months, although investors said funding will likely favour teams that can demonstrate control over supply, customer retention and margin expansion.

Impulsive Quick-Commerce Grooming

At the same time, companies are exploring whether beauty services can become a quick-commerce category. Snabbit recently piloted 15-minute beauty services in Bengaluru and said it saw strong repeat usage during the trial. The company plans to expand the offering across its existing markets over the next two years.

Industry executives, however, do not expect the entire category to move towards instant fulfillment. Services such as threading, waxing, blow-dry and basic clean-ups may lend themselves to rapid delivery, while higher-ticket offerings such as facials, hair treatments and bridal services are likely to remain driven by trust and experience.

Investors expect the market to evolve into separate segments rather than converge around a single model. The 15-minute promise also requires dense supply networks and consistent service quality, making execution significantly more complex than product-led quick commerce.

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Structural challenges remain, including beautician retention, quality consistency across cities and customer loyalty towards individual service professionals rather than platforms. Even so, investors believe the category has moved beyond being a convenience offering and is emerging as a sustainable consumer-services market, supported by rising spending on beauty and personal care.