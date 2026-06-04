Zee Entertainment — the official broadcaster of the 2026 FIFA World Cup — is offering a unified ad rate of about Rs 16,600 per 10 seconds for spot advertisers, combining TV and digital, media buyers and planners who’ve been approached by the company told FE. This rate is an increase of a little over 10% over the 2022 edition price.

The Reliance-backed Viacom18 (now part of JioStar) charged about Rs 15,000 unified ad rate four years ago, industry sources said. The Premier League, which also has a sizeable viewer base in India, draws ad rates of about Rs 10,000 per 10 seconds, experts said.

Multi-Tier Sponsorships

For sponsorships too, Zee is offering bundled packages, ranging from Rs 15.6 crore for associate sponsors to Rs 17.55 crore for co-powered sponsors and Rs 25 crore for co-presenting sponsors, sources in the know said.

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Zee said in a statement that it was looking to unlock the “full value” of the World Cup through an integrated ecosystem spanning TV, digital, OTT, social media, influencers and on-ground experiences. “This unified offering allows brands to maximise reach, engagement, and impact through a single, cohesive partnership,” the media firm said.

While negotiations may see advertising rates put out by the firm reduce by about 20-25%, Zee is hoping to close most of its deals before the tournament begins on June 11, sources said. Zee said that it was in advanced stages of engagement with several brands across categories and that advertiser interest remained strong. The tournament will feature 48 teams, 104 matches across 39 days. It will conclude on July 19.

Midnight Broadcast Constraint

The advertiser interest, said experts, comes despite late-night timing of matches. The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, with nearly 90% of the matches to be played between midnight and 6 AM IST. To counter this issue, Zee has also offered repeats and highlights of matches as part of its integrated spot and sponsorship ad plans, sources said.

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The free commercial time for spot buyers on TV, said experts, is about 7,000 seconds, while digital has about 2,000 seconds of FCT for spot advertisers. Among sponsors, Zee may tap conglomerates such as Hero, Tata Group and JSW that promote football as a sport, sources said. Among global sponsors, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Hyundai and Kia, Lenovo, Qatar Airways and Visa may take spots on TV and digital, experts added.