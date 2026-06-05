Global consulting, tax and assurance firm RSM has marked its centennial milestone with an aggressive push towards artificial intelligence, digital transformation and global delivery expansion, underscoring the growing importance of India in its long-term strategy.

The middle-market-focused professional services giant unveiled its “RSM¹⁰⁰” campaign — or “RSM to the Power of 100” — as it completed a century of operations, positioning the milestone not merely as a celebration of longevity but as a platform for its next phase of technology-led growth.

“A hundred years is a remarkable milestone, but what it really represents is the trust middle market businesses have placed in us,” said Brian Becker, CEO of RSM’s transatlantic partnership and managing partner at RSM US LLP.

“Our job is to meet them with the talent, digital capabilities and global reach required to prepare today’s growing businesses for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow,” he added.

RSM said it is stepping up investments across artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and integrated global delivery as middle-market companies increasingly grapple with economic uncertainty, operational complexity and rapid technological disruption.

The firm has committed nearly $1 billion towards AI and digital capabilities aimed at enabling faster insights, integrated client delivery and scalable advisory solutions.

India is expected to play a central role in that strategy.

“India is integral to RSM’s next century,” said Ashokkumar Prabhakar, Leader, RSM US India.

“Our teams combine exceptional talent, digital capability and global collaboration to help clients navigate complexity and grow with confidence,” he said, adding that India would continue to strengthen innovation, integrated delivery and client impact across global markets.

RSM’s expansion strategy is also being driven through its transatlantic partnership spanning the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, supported by integrated delivery teams in India and El Salvador.

The company said its client-centric approach remains anchored in its long-standing brand philosophy — “The Power of Being Understood” — which focuses on understanding the operational realities and growth challenges faced by middle-market businesses.

Founded a century ago, RSM has evolved into one of the world’s leading providers of consulting, tax and assurance services for mid-sized enterprises, a segment increasingly viewed as the backbone of global economic growth.

As it enters its second century, the firm is betting that AI-led advisory services, digital integration and cross-border collaboration will define the next era of professional services.