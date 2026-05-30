India’s luxury real estate market is no longer just about bigger apartments and better clubhouses. It is also increasingly about brand alliances. From couture houses and high-jewellery labels to global lifestyle names, Indian developers are entering strategic collaborations with international luxury brands to reposition premium housing as globally benchmarked assets. These tie-ups are commanding 20-40% price premiums and are reshaping the top end of the residential market across NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune.

Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman of ANAROCK Group, said the trend is being driven by deeper structural shifts. “Rising HNWI wealth, aspirational buyer demand for global prestige signalling, and 20-40% price premiums that indicate major capital inflows into branded living are the main drivers of this trend,” said Kumar, adding, “Yes, it can be seen as a structural evolution in India’s luxury residential market. Such collaborations show real shifts in preferences for curated lifestyles over status symbols. That said, it is also true that marketing differentiation does play a big role when it comes to absorption of such properties in competitive cities like NCR and Pune.”

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The capital commitments behind these collaborations underscore the conviction.

High-Fashion

In one of the largest branded residential commitments in NCR, M3M India and Smartworld Developers have partnered with Lebanese couture house Elie Saab to launch Elie Saab Signature Residences across Gurugram and Noida, backed by a combined investment of Rs 3,500 crore.

At M3M, the luxury brand is positioned as a multiplier rather than a substitute for fundamentals. “Fundamentals will always remain the foundation,” said Yash Garg, director, M3M Noida. “In our view, 70-75% of value comes from real estate fundamentals, while 25-30% comes from the brand through differentiated design, services, and international visibility.”

The Gurugram project in Sector 111 offers 300 four-bedroom residences, positioned as a low-density enclave within Smart City Delhi Airport. In Noida’s Sector 98, Smartworld’s six-acre golf-facing development carries an estimated Rs 1,500 crore investment.

Elie Saab Jr, CEO of ELIE SAAB Group, described India as a strategic market for expansion, noting that “the collaboration aims to create timeless environments where architecture and lifestyle are conceived as one, aligning with India’s evolving luxury aspirations”.

M3M is doubling down on the brand strategy. In October 2025, it partnered with Swiss luxury watch and jewellery house Jacob & Co to launch a Rs 2,100-crore project in Noida’s Sector 97. Apartments range from Rs 14 crore to Rs 25 crore, with 6,400-sq-ft five-bedroom homes at the top end. Jacob & Co, which has branded residences in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, and counts royalty and global celebrities among its patrons, is making its India debut through this project.

Fashion and jewellery are not the only global categories entering Indian real estate. In June 2025, Italian sparkling wine producer Bottega spa announced its first international hospitality collaboration with Atmosphere Living, launching Bottega-branded luxury suites in India that integrate curated wine experiences and brand-led lifestyle programming into residential living.

The branded play, however, predates the current surge. Tribeca Developers brought the Trump brand to India with Trump Towers Gurugram, positioning it as a globally benchmarked address. “Luxury in India has evolved rapidly. Today’s buyers are globally travelled, well-informed, and unwilling to compromise on either quality or credibility,” said Rajat Khandelwal, group CEO of Tribeca Developers. “What they seek is not merely an amenitised property, but a globally aligned lifestyle anchored by a name they trust.”

Developers argue that these collaborations address longstanding gaps in India’s premium housing ecosystem.

Resolving Execution Void

Sudeep Bhatt, director strategy at Whiteland Corporation, said the shift toward luxury brand partnerships fills the void around consistency and longevity. “India has given spacious homes for years, yet very limited developments in this segment are able to deliver global service standards, professional long-term maintenance, institutional management continuity, and predictable quality benchmarks,” Bhatt said, adding, “A collaboration bridges the gap by introducing hospitality-grade operational standards, global design frameworks, and long-term management oversight.”

From a market perspective, domestic high-net-worth individuals are driving the bulk of demand, with NRIs forming a strong secondary cohort. Limited inventory and invitation-led launches add to exclusivity, accelerating absorption.

Yet India’s ecosystem remains younger than global markets.

Shveta Jain, managing director, residential services at Savills India, describes the market as “structurally nascent, yet directionally compelling.” While mature markets like Dubai and London have institutionalised luxury brand-led ecosystems, India is still transitioning from developer-led luxury narratives to brand-curated positioning.

Premium levels in India are somewhat moderated compared to global benchmarks in certain segments, she notes, and sustainability will hinge on operational depth rather than brand optics. Risks include brand dilution, execution gaps and hyper-localised oversupply in certain corridors.

“Hospitality brands continue to outperform unequivocally,” Jain observes, given their ability to deliver tangible service-backed living experiences. Fashion and automotive labels may generate strong recall, but their long-term success depends heavily on execution and location.