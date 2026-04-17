India’s plastic packaging sector is set to see a 3–5% decline in margins by H1FY27, as rising input and supply chain costs begin to weigh on profitability across segments, even as demand remains steady.

“The persistent rise… may lead to a 3–5% dip in margins of plastic packaging players by H1FY27 if prices spike again by 5–10%,” the CareEdge Advisory report said, indicating a gradual transmission of cost pressures into the sector’s earnings.

The impact is being driven by higher raw material costs, with packaging heavily dependent on oil-derived polymers. “Higher prices increase the cost of oil-derived feedstocks which raises polymer (resin) prices,” the report said, adding that key resins such as polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE) and PET have become costlier, pushing up input costs for manufacturers.

Polymer Price Trap

“The plastic packaging industry remains sensitive to changes in crude oil prices because key raw materials are derived from oil-based polymers. A sustained 5–10% increase in crude prices may lead to margin pressure of around 3–5% for highly exposed players by H1FY27, particularly in flexible packaging and PET-heavy segments,” said Sagar Desai, Assistant Director at CareEdge Advisory.

“In addition, higher freight, insurance and shipping costs may continue to impact profitability in the near term until cost increases are gradually passed on to customers across FMCG, food & beverage and related sectors,” he added.

The cost escalation is being absorbed at the margin level due to delays in price revisions. “This pressure is often absorbed at the margin level initially because packaging contracts are typically revised with a time lag,” the report noted, highlighting the lagged nature of cost pass-through.

India’s packaging sector remains structurally exposed to such shocks. Plastics account for nearly 46% of the packaging mix, driven by widespread usage across food, FMCG and pharmaceutical applications.

Despite strong demand drivers — including growth in packaged foods, organised retail, logistics and e-commerce — the sector faces vulnerabilities on the cost side. “The Indian packaging industry continues to see healthy demand… however, the sector remains vulnerable… as a large portion of its polymer raw material requirement is still dependent on imports, especially from the Middle East,” the report said.

Structural Vulnerabilities

Supply chain pressures are adding to the strain. “Higher freight costs, longer shipping routes and insurance-related surcharges are making the packaging supply chain more expensive and less predictable,” the report noted, indicating rising logistics costs alongside input pressures.

The transmission of cost increases follows a multi-stage chain, with feedstock price movements pushing up polymer prices, which in turn raise packaging raw material costs. This impact is further amplified by import dependence and supply concentration in West Asia, increasing both price and availability risks.

The margin pressure is expected to be most visible in high plastic-use segments such as flexible packaging and PET-based products, where input costs form a large share of total expenses and pricing flexibility is limited in the short term.

At the same time, the broader market outlook remains positive. Plastic packaging is expected to remain the largest segment, with the market estimated at ₹3,558 billion in CY25 and projected to reach ₹5,169 billion by CY30, implying a 7.5% CAGR, even as cost-side challenges persist.