During a high-profile tech conference in Taiwan, the CEO of the world’s leading AI chip giant publicly singled out a key partner as poised for massive growth, calling it the “next trillion-dollar company.”

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO made the statement while on stage alongside Marvell Technology CEO Matt Murphy at the Computex event. Huang praised Marvell’s critical role in powering modern AI infrastructure, particularly in high-speed networking and connectivity solutions that link massive data centres.

This endorsement triggered an immediate and dramatic market reaction, with the company’s shares surging over 20% in after-hours trading.

‘Useful AI has arrived’: Huang explains the boom

Huang said the rise of AI is driving huge demand for companies like Marvell, especially because of how modern AI systems are built. “Useful AI has arrived. It’s the reason your demand is going through the roof,” he said.

He also explained that today’s computing problems are split into many parts and spread across large data centres, which makes strong connectivity extremely important. “When you take a computing problem and you disaggregate it into a lot of parts and you distribute it across the entire data centre, what’s necessary is connectivity,” Huang said.

He added that this is exactly where Marvell fits in. “That’s the reason why Matt’s doing so well. That’s the reason why Marvell is so essential,” he said.

Stock surge and strong momentum

The reaction in the market was immediate. Marvell’s stock jumped more than 20% in after-hours trading. Around 10 minutes after Tuesday’s market open, shares were trading at $267.41, up 22% from Monday’s close of $219.

The company has already seen a massive rise over time. Its stock has climbed nearly 260% since June 2025 and about 145% so far in 2026.

What it would take to hit $1 trillion

Huang’s comments also sparked talk about Marvell’s future valuation. To reach a $1 trillion market value, Marvell would need to grow more than five times from its current level of around $192 billion.

The excitement also comes amid recent industry moves. Earlier in 2026, Nvidia invested $2 billion in Marvell, which pushed the stock up by 11% at the time. That deal helped strengthen the connection between Marvell’s hardware and Nvidia’s AI systems.

Looking at the bigger picture, demand for AI infrastructure has pushed several companies into the trillion-dollar club. Just last week, chipmakers Micron Technology and SK Hynix crossed the $1 trillion market value mark. Taiwanese giant TSMC has also joined the group.

In total, 14 companies around the world are now worth more than $1 trillion. Out of these, 10 are based in the US, two in South Korea, one in Taiwan, and one in Saudi Arabia.

Most of them are tied to tech or tech infrastructure. The only exceptions are oil giant Saudi Aramco and investment firm Berkshire Hathaway. At the very top sits Nvidia, now the world’s most valuable company, worth more than $5.4 trillion as of Tuesday morning.