In an announcement that has taken senior IT professionals, mid managers and veterans in the global tech workforce by surprise, Accenture recently told the company’s senior staff they must regularly use its AI tools to be ‘considered for promotions’ for leadership roles.

Notably, this new ‘AI-based promotion policy’ has only been instituted by the company in select regions, suggesting some form of geographic/role based differentiation.

According to a report published by The Financial Times, company staff in 12 European countries as well as staff working in the division that handles U.S. government contracts will remain unaffected by the newly instituted promotion policy.

Reportedly, workers with official titles of associate directors and senior managers at the tech consultancy were recently informed that “regular adoption” of AI would be required to progress to leadership positions.

The newly instituted proportion-based policy was announced via an internal email. “Use of our key tools will be a visible input to talent discussions,” the email said, according to a report by FT. Accenture’s recent move positions AI integration as one of the top priorities of the consultancy giant.

The company’s internal push toward AI adoption comes as a successor to the company’s recently announced partnerships with companies like OpenAI, Anthropic and Palantir in a bid to ‘re-skill their workers’ by giving them access to specific enterprise level tools launched by these big tech companies.

Number of workers to be impacted? Anthropic CEO on AI re-skilling

During their last earning call, Anthropic CEO Julie Sweet had previously stated that all employees would be expected to “retrain and retool” at scale, adding that 550,000 workers had already been reskilled on the fundamentals of generative AI.

Accenture employs a total of 780,000 people globally. Out of which an estimated 3,50,000 are Indians as per Sweet’s latest remarks at the AI Impact summit.

“Every CEO, board and the C-suite recognize that advanced AI is critical to the future. The challenge right now they’re facing is that they’re really excited about the technology and they’re not yet AI ready for most companies,” she told CNBC.

Accenture to hire more ‘entry-level’ workers?

The latest update to Accenture’s internal promotion policy comes alongside remarks by Accenture Chair and Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet, who highlighted the growing importance of AI integration across economies and education systems while speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Addressing concerns that AI adoption could lead to large-scale job losses, Sweet compared the AI transformation to previous industrial revolutions arguing that while each tech-based industrial shift wipes out some jobs, it often also created a wide array of new roles and opportunities.

Referring to previous Industrial revolution waves, she added that while thousands of roles were automated, industries ultimately expanded and created new employment opportunities.

“Entry-level jobs make economic sense. They’re the only way to create future leaders. And they bring needed, truly AI-needed talent to each of our organisations,” she was heard saying at the AI Impact summit, adding that Accenture plans to hire more entry-level employees this year than last year.

Calling the AI transition an “unprecedented” phase of reinvention, Sweet called on companies and governments to rapidly invest in workforce reskilling to better curate ‘high global standards governing AI safety and deployment.’

“Technology, no matter how powerful, is only a tool,” Sweet concluded, maintaining that leadership decisions will ultimately determine how AI shapes the future of work.