The wave of job cuts linked to artificial intelligence is continuing across the technology industry, and Meta has made one of its biggest workforce reductions in recent years. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram had already announced in April that it planned to reduce its workforce by 10% in May as it adjusts to rapid changes being driven by artificial intelligence.

According to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filings released on Thursday, Meta laid off 2,212 employees at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California. Another 213 workers lost their jobs at the company’s Sunnyvale office.

The WARN Act requires companies to notify authorities and provide workers with two months’ advance notice before carrying out large-scale layoffs.

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Software engineers among the hardest hit

According to the reports from SFGATE, the biggest impact appears to be on software engineers working across Meta’s largest platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Many of the cuts are focused on teams that build AI-powered products for businesses. These include projects such as BizAI and Core Ads, which are integrated into Meta’s social media apps and help businesses with advertising and customer engagement.

The layoffs were not limited to engineering roles. The WARN filings also show that three chef positions were eliminated from the company’s “Data Centre & Pastry Culinary Team Group.”

Employees who lost their jobs will receive 16 weeks of base pay. They will also get an additional two weeks of pay for every year they worked at the company.

Reality Labs faces more cuts

Meta is also continuing to reduce staff at its Reality Labs division in Burlingame. Reality Labs is responsible for developing virtual reality products and wearable technology. The company said in April that it was “right-sizing” the division because growth in the virtual reality market had been slower than expected.

The unit has also been a costly investment for Meta, losing billions of dollars in recent years as the company continued to spend heavily on its long-term metaverse ambitions.

Employees notified in May

According to the WARN filings, Meta informed affected employees on May 20. Their employment will officially end on July 22.

Workers impacted by the layoffs will receive severance packages that include 16 weeks of base pay. They will also receive an additional two weeks of pay for every year they have worked at the company.

Explaining the changes, Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton said the company was making adjustments across several teams. “The changes we are implementing vary by team and include layoffs, open role closures, and moving thousands of employees to business-critical priorities across the company,” Clayton said in an email.

Zuckerberg says Meta is repositioning for the AI race

In a memo sent to employees last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is reshaping itself to compete in the rapidly changing artificial intelligence industry. He said Meta’s goal is to build “superintelligence” and bring advanced AI technology to everyday users.

The latest cuts mark Meta’s third round of layoffs this year. The company eliminated more than 1,000 jobs in January and cut around 700 more positions in March. With the newest round, thousands more employees are now leaving the company.

Zuckerberg told staff he does not expect another companywide layoff this year, but he stopped short of making a firm promise.