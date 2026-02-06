Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced a Rs 15,000-crore investment to set up its largest integrated automobile and tractor manufacturing facility in Nagpur.

The announcement was made at the Advantage Vidarbha investor meet. The proposed greenfield facility will be developed over 1,500 acres in Vidarbha, supported by a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar. Once operational in 2028, the plant will have an annual production capacity of over 5 lakh vehicles and 1 lakh tractors, making it Mahindra’s largest integrated manufacturing footprint in India.

Scaling ICE and EV Production

The upcoming automotive facility will support Mahindra’s next-generation vehicle platforms and manufacture products across multiple powertrains, including internal combustion engine vehicles, electric vehicles and future technologies. The plant will cater to both domestic and export markets.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said “Mahindra’s decision to establish its largest integrated facility in the state was a strong endorsement of Maharashtra’s industrial ecosystem.” He also said that the project would generate significant employment and accelerate regional development in Vidarbha.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “the new facility would combine scale, flexibility and advanced manufacturing technologies, strengthening the company’s ability to deliver world-class products while reinforcing its “Make in India for the World” strategy.”

Strategic Consolidation

Additionally, Mahindra will also acquire land in the Igatpuri-Nashik region to expand existing product and engine capacities. Overall, the group plans to acquire over 2,000 acres across three locations in Maharashtra, further consolidating the state’s position as a key manufacturing base for the brand.