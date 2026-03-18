Demand for ready-to-consume food items has surged on Amazon India as households adapt to cooking challenges amid the ongoing LPG shortage linked to the West Asia conflict, news agency PTI reported.

The company said categories such as instant noodles, packaged meals, snacks, and beverages have recorded over 15 per cent growth on its platform in recent weeks. The rise reflects a shift in consumer behaviour as people look for quicker and easier meal options.

Quick meals see spike across cities

The demand is not limited to large metros. It has been observed across cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai, as well as smaller locations such as Sonipat and Panaji.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen consistent growth in demand for convenient, ready-to-consume meal solutions that require minimal cooking time. Categories such as instant noodles, packaged meals, snacks and beverages are seeing over 15 per cent growth on Amazon.in,” an Amazon India spokesperson said, PTI reported.

The trend is even more visible on the company’s quick commerce platform, Amazon Now. Here, sales of ready-to-eat and packaged food items have grown by nearly 20 per cent month-on-month, especially in parts of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

At the same time, regular grocery purchases remain steady. Staples, cooking oils, beverages, dry fruits, and nuts continue to see strong demand. The company said this shows consumers are balancing between stocking essentials and opting for convenience.

To cater to this shift, Amazon India has launched a dedicated ‘Ready to Eat Store’ to bring together quick meal options in one place.

LPG shortage drives consumption shift

The spike in demand comes amid supply disruptions in LPG. Data shows consumption dropped sharply in early March due to global tensions.

India’s LPG consumption fell to 1.147 million tonnes in the first half of March. This is 17.3 per cent lower than the same period last year and 26.3 per cent lower than early February levels.

The disruption is linked to supply challenges through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy imports.

“Situation remains a matter of concern, but we are providing supplies as before to domestic consumers,” Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said during a press briefing today.

This was made possible as refineries were asked to ramp up domestic output, which was then prioritised for household kitchens. “Situation remains a matter of concern, but we are providing supplies as before to domestic consumers,” she said.

To ease pressure, the government has also encouraged faster rollout of piped natural gas networks. Commercial LPG usage, including in hotels and restaurants, was initially restricted but later restored partially to manage supply more efficiently.